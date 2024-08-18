Imran Khan 'decides' to host PTI Powershow in Islamabad on August 22





A representative image showing PTI supporters taking part in a party rally. AFP/ArchivesLawyer Saif said the party would try to avoid any violation of the law on its part.Cite Imran Khan's instructions to approach the administration and courts. “Do not create more bitterness by creating obstacles,” the PTI leader said.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday revealed that jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has “decided” to hold a public rally in Islamabad on August 22.

“We guarantee that there will be no law and order problem,” Saif told a news conference in Islamabad, adding that the party will try to avoid any violation of the law on his part.

The PTI leader's remarks come against the backdrop of his months-long struggle to hold a public rally in the federal capital, where authorities have again denied him permission to hold a rally citing security concerns.

In June, Islamabad High Court Judge Babar Sattar, while hearing a petition filed by the Imran Khan-founded party seeking permission to hold a rally, had ordered the party and the city administration to resolve the issue amicably, after which the deputy commissioner allowed the PTI to hold a public rally.

However, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa later suspended the no objection certificate (NOC), citing the onset of the month of Muharram and security concerns as well as complaints from local people.

Subsequently, the party approached the IHC seeking contempt of court proceedings against those responsible for the suspension of the NOC.

After the PTI's petition was rejected by the court, the party has again sought permission from the district administration to hold a public meeting on August 13 in the federal capital.

The former ruling party has been trying for months to organise a public rally and Barrister Saif's announcement comes after his boss and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's statement earlier this month regarding a public rally in Islamabad.

“No one can stop us from [staging a rally]”, Gandapur had said at the PTI's public rally in Swabi, KP, to mark the one-year imprisonment of party founder Khan.

Elaborating on the party rally today, the CM advisor said that the public rally will be attended by a large number of people from KP.

Noting that the PTI founder had made it clear that the party would approach the administration and the courts, Saif remarked that the country was facing a difficult situation.

“Don't create more bitterness by putting up barriers,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/559781-imran-khan-decides-to-hold-pti-powershow-in-islamabad-on-aug-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

