Politics
Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in its future capital
NUSANTARA — Indonesia held scaled-back Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara on Saturday as the government races to complete the planned capital to replace sinking and polluted Jakarta.
The $32 billion megaproject on the island of Borneo was due to officially become Indonesia's political capital on Saturday, but construction delays and funding problems forced President Joko Widodo to postpone signing a presidential decree sealing the transfer.
Widodo, better known as Jokowi, attended the ceremony in Nusantara with cabinet ministers and senior military officers as he sought to reassure potential investors of the project's viability before stepping down after a decade in power.
READ: Indonesia replaces new capital chief weeks before opening
He was the first president to attend a state ceremony in the unfinished capital.
But Jokowi did not address attendees at the celebration, which included a prayer and a military parade, a day after delivering his final State of the Union address to parliament, touting his economic record but not mentioning the new capital.
His successor Prabowo Subianto, who will take office in October, also attended the ceremony in Nusantara.
READ: Indonesia passes law to relocate capital to remote Borneo
However, fewer than 2,000 other people attended, with a lack of accommodation and ongoing construction work forcing the guest list to be reduced by 8,000.
The presidential decree changing the capital could be delayed until Prabowo takes office.
Indonesia declared independence in 1945, after more than three centuries of Dutch rule and at the end of Japanese occupation during World War II of what was then the Dutch East Indies.
The Indonesian government says it wants to build Nusantara to expand development away from the megacity of Jakarta, which has a population of about 12 million.
But investment, especially from foreign donors, has not materialised: 100 trillion rupees ($6.13 billion) were expected by the end of the year, but only 56.2 trillion has materialised so far.
Environmentalists have also warned against building a metropolis in one of the world's largest expanses of rainforest, home to orangutans, long-nosed monkeys and clouded leopards.
