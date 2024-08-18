Indonesia Independence: Indonesia celebrates 79th Independence Day in unfinished new capital Nusantara





Indonesia celebrated 79 years of independence Saturday with a grand ceremony in its unfinished capital Nusantara. Although Nusantara was designed to relieve pressure on Jakarta, construction has been delayed, leaving uncertainty over when the capital will officially be moved, the Associated Press reported.

President Joko Widodo and hundreds of officials gathered for the Independence Day ceremony new presidential palace which is designed in the shape of Garuda, a mythical figure with eagle wings that serves as the protector of Indonesia. Guests wore traditional clothing from various Indonesian tribes, standing on a grassy area surrounded by cranes and incomplete government buildings.

Originally planned to inaugurate Nusantara as the new capital, the celebration instead highlighted the construction delays President Widodo had previously announced that 8,000 guests would attend the event, but that number was reduced to 1,300 due to inadequate infrastructure.

Despite the city's unfinished state, Widodo, who is already working on the new presidential palace, remains optimistic. His cabinet held its first meeting in the new capital earlier this week. The ceremony in Nusantara was held simultaneously with another celebration at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.

Ahead of the event, more than 5,000 police and military personnel were deployed to provide security, while 76 honorary flag bearers led a parade with the red and white national banner.

Jakarta, Indonesia's current capital, with a population of more than 10 million and a metropolitan area three times that size, has long struggled with flooding, pollution and congestion. These challenges prompted the decision to relocate the capital to Nusantara, which is being built on Borneo, away from environmental threats. Jakarta faces a daunting challenge. The city, located on the northwest coast of Java, has been described as the fastest sinking city in the world, with estimates suggesting that a third of its land area could be submerged by 2050 due to uncontrolled groundwater extraction and rising sea levels.

Construction of the new capital began in mid-2022, spanning about 2,600 square kilometers carved out of Borneo's dense jungle. Officials envision a futuristic green city powered by renewable energy with vast forests and parks. However, the project has faced criticism from environmentalists and indigenous groups, who say it threatens fragile ecosystems, including habitat for Endangered orangutans and displaces local communities who depend on the land for their livelihoods.

The government remains committed to the project, with seven groundbreaking ceremonies held since work began. These include new government and public buildings, as well as hotels, schools and banks. With a budget of $33 billion, the government is covering 20% ​​of the cost, while the rest will come from private investors, mainly Indonesian companies.

To attract more investment, Widodo has recently introduced incentives, including land rights lasting up to 190 years and significant tax breaks. As Widodo nears the end of his 10-year presidency in October, the development of Nusantaras will likely be a key part of his legacy.

