Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their friends: beware of digital charlatans

This gullibility is a major strategic vulnerability. It has since deepened, as tens of millions of American voters have embraced Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, whose lies may yet give them the power to govern our greatest democracy. Let’s not forget that in 2011, Trump became one of the most ardent advocates of birtherism, which claims that Barack Obama was not a full-fledged American. A 2010 opinion poll found that a quarter of Americans said they had doubts about the then-president’s origins, regardless of the lack of evidence.

Elon Musk’s Twitter account has become a major conduit for right-wing lies, a source of concern for counterterrorism authorities. Musk himself, revelling in the power few national governments can match, lies prodigiously on his own account. Peter Thiel uses his PayPal billions as a bludgeon to silence critics and denounce the supposed evils of democracy.

It has become a cliché to say that we now live in a post-truth era. But we should not romanticize the past. In the pre-post-truth era, which has encompassed everything since the dawn of time, kings and priests, and then politicians, lied to their people. FDR lied. John F. Kennedy lied. Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon lied prodigiously, and does Ronald Reagan remember the Iran-Contra scandal, too?

What seems different today is that the lies propagated by Trump and his cronies are aimed at destroying trust not only in their Democratic opponents but also in America’s major institutions and, in particular, in its instruments of justice. They reject the doctrine of moderation, that fundamental reality that most of us have been educated to take for granted, according to which wisdom is found primarily in the middle.

In the mainstream media, we are under constant pressure, in the name of balance, to give equal airtime to those who peddle such snake ointments as to those who repeat evidence-based narratives.

An important element in the rise of populists around the world is the willingness of their leaders to legitimize absurd doctrines that find favor with the ignorant, in opposition to the hated elites.

One of them said at a gathering of his followers, where he spoke of the miraculous nature of this gathering: “You cannot all see me, and I cannot see all of you. Yet I feel you, and you feel me!” It is faith in our people that has made us, the small, a great nation, and that has made us, the poor, a rich nation, that has given courage to us, the hesitant, discouraged, and fearful people.

These words could have been taken from a speech by any of the many populist leaders on both sides of the Atlantic. In fact, they were the words spoken by the German leader in 1936. Hitler convinced his supporters, the little people, those who believed themselves powerless against the powers that be, that he was on their side, the outsider against the insiders. His lies made them feel good, just as the lies of Trump and Vance make their supporters feel good today.

Elite supremacy was not necessarily a formula for good government: the journalist David Halberstam gave his excellent 1972 book about how America got into the Vietnam War the ironic title The Best and the Brightest. The people who paved the way for that quagmire and lied about it were some of the smartest people in the country.

But in all Western societies, people need to relearn how to think for themselves, to recognize in every action and decision of their daily lives that most of the information they see online is, at best, unedited and unproven, and is often deliberate lies. If we continue to swallow uncritically what we see on social media or what we hear from charlatans, we are heading for a very difficult situation.