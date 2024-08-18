Politics
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their friends: beware of digital charlatans
This gullibility is a major strategic vulnerability. It has since deepened, as tens of millions of American voters have embraced Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, whose lies may yet give them the power to govern our greatest democracy. Let’s not forget that in 2011, Trump became one of the most ardent advocates of birtherism, which claims that Barack Obama was not a full-fledged American. A 2010 opinion poll found that a quarter of Americans said they had doubts about the then-president’s origins, regardless of the lack of evidence.
Elon Musk’s Twitter account has become a major conduit for right-wing lies, a source of concern for counterterrorism authorities. Musk himself, revelling in the power few national governments can match, lies prodigiously on his own account. Peter Thiel uses his PayPal billions as a bludgeon to silence critics and denounce the supposed evils of democracy.
It has become a cliché to say that we now live in a post-truth era. But we should not romanticize the past. In the pre-post-truth era, which has encompassed everything since the dawn of time, kings and priests, and then politicians, lied to their people. FDR lied. John F. Kennedy lied. Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon lied prodigiously, and does Ronald Reagan remember the Iran-Contra scandal, too?
What seems different today is that the lies propagated by Trump and his cronies are aimed at destroying trust not only in their Democratic opponents but also in America’s major institutions and, in particular, in its instruments of justice. They reject the doctrine of moderation, that fundamental reality that most of us have been educated to take for granted, according to which wisdom is found primarily in the middle.
In the mainstream media, we are under constant pressure, in the name of balance, to give equal airtime to those who peddle such snake ointments as to those who repeat evidence-based narratives.
An important element in the rise of populists around the world is the willingness of their leaders to legitimize absurd doctrines that find favor with the ignorant, in opposition to the hated elites.
One of them said at a gathering of his followers, where he spoke of the miraculous nature of this gathering: “You cannot all see me, and I cannot see all of you. Yet I feel you, and you feel me!” It is faith in our people that has made us, the small, a great nation, and that has made us, the poor, a rich nation, that has given courage to us, the hesitant, discouraged, and fearful people.
These words could have been taken from a speech by any of the many populist leaders on both sides of the Atlantic. In fact, they were the words spoken by the German leader in 1936. Hitler convinced his supporters, the little people, those who believed themselves powerless against the powers that be, that he was on their side, the outsider against the insiders. His lies made them feel good, just as the lies of Trump and Vance make their supporters feel good today.
Elite supremacy was not necessarily a formula for good government: the journalist David Halberstam gave his excellent 1972 book about how America got into the Vietnam War the ironic title The Best and the Brightest. The people who paved the way for that quagmire and lied about it were some of the smartest people in the country.
But in all Western societies, people need to relearn how to think for themselves, to recognize in every action and decision of their daily lives that most of the information they see online is, at best, unedited and unproven, and is often deliberate lies. If we continue to swallow uncritically what we see on social media or what we hear from charlatans, we are heading for a very difficult situation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/trump-musk-and-friends-beware-digital-snake-oil-salesmen-3154882
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their friends: beware of digital charlatans
- Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper takes controversial win as Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in defeat
- Indian women lead overnight protests after doctor's rape and murder | BBC News
- Rabies found in bats in Genesee County
- Alabama Fall Football 2024 Preview: The Quarterbacks
- Indonesia Independence: Indonesia celebrates 79th Independence Day in unfinished new capital Nusantara
- Buy GLS PHONENIX Duffle Cricket KIT Bag with Two BAT Pockets online at low prices in India
- Paris Paralympics: what the games mean for Britain's athletes
- Vietnam's new leader arrives in China for first overseas trip since taking office
- Crash that killed hockey player Gustavus leads to criminal charges for driver, teammate
- Kamala Harris's Jamaican family rejects Trump's racial attacks
- Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in its future capital