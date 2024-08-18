I'm prettier than Kamala and don't say I'm rambling





Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to assess the physical attributes of his opponent Kamala Harris, but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.

It was the first time he faced Harris in the beauty department, and unsurprisingly, he came out on top. The reason the presidential race turned into a beauty contest is Harris' appearance on the cover of Time magazine, a fact that has obsessed the Republican candidate since it happened earlier this week.

He first compared Harris's drawing on the magazine cover to that of Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor, and then to himself.

It was the Time cover that so angered Trump that he claimed it was inspired by Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor.

Time Magazine

This time he suggested to me that Time had tried unsuccessfully to photograph Harris and that the magazine had no pictures of her to use. Time magazine doesn't have a picture of her, he said. They have an incredible artist who draws her. And I said, is that Sophia Loren? Who could that be? Is that Elizabeth Taylor? Oh, they must be celebrating the life and the glorious moments of the magnificent, beautiful Sophia Loren.

“I'm a lot more beautiful than she is,” Trump said, drawing laughter. “I'm a more beautiful person than Kamala.”

Earlier in the week, he also compared the Time image to our great First Lady Melania.

He also complained that Ronald Reagan’s speechwriter, whom he did not name but who was likely Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, had said, “She has one great advantage, she is a very beautiful woman.” Noonan commented on Harris’s appearance, writing, “You can’t take a bad picture of her. Her beauty, plus the social warmth that everyone who has known her over the years talks about, combine to produce: brilliance.” She also said she had significant political advantages and skills, but Trump did not mention that part of Noonan’s verdict.

Harris' campaign did not directly answer the question of whether she or Trump was better looking, but accused him of insulting others because he is losing. New polls Saturday put him five points behind in Arizona.

Erin Schaff/New York Times/Reuters

I say I'm much more handsome than she is, he said. I'd never heard that. They said her greatest advantage was that she was a beautiful woman. Ha. I'd never thought of that.

The comments at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, came after he turned to the crowd and said, “Do you mind if I leave the teleprompter for a second?” When cheers of approval rang out, he did so, ending his scripted remarks about his economic message in favor of declaring, “Joe Biden hates it.”

He then, among other things, imitated the accent of French President Emmanuel Macron and complained that reports of his hour-long speech would say he was rambling.

Harris' campaign focused on empty seats and people leaving the rally early.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

They'll say he's rambling. I'm not rambling. I'm a very smart guy, he said.

Trump also expressed confusion over the sudden shift in the presidential race that has upended his campaign and left him trailing in polls nationally and in most key states. The latest polls released Saturday by The New York Times and Siena College gave Harris a five-point lead in Arizona. Given that she already has a steady lead in Pennsylvania, where Trump was speaking, that would easily give her a path to 270 Electoral College votes.

What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I'm running against somebody else, Trump said of the Democratic nominee changing from president to vice president. I said, who am I running against, Harris? I said, but who is Harris?

Harris' campaign highlighted people leaving Trump's campaign while he was speaking, with spokesman Joseph Costello telling The Hill: Donald Trump can't sell his dangerous Project 2025 agenda to raise taxes on working families by $3,900, end the Affordable Care Act and take away our freedoms, so he resorts to lies, insults and confusing diatribes.

