Widodo touts economic success in final state speech | Daily Express Malaysia





Widodo touts economic successes in latest state speech Published on: Saturday, August 17, 2024



Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives for his final state of the nation address. DAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday praised his economic record in a final state-of-the-nation address before leaving office in October after a decade in power. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, will be replaced by defense chief Prabowo Subianto after serving the maximum two terms, with more than three-quarters of Indonesians approving of his rule in recent opinion polls. ADVERTISEMENT He will leave office with an economic legacy of about 5 percent steady growth and major infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and airports aimed at better connecting the archipelago. “In the last 10 years, we have been able to build a new foundation and a new civilization, with development centered on Indonesia, building from the peripheries, villages and outermost areas,” he told lawmakers in the capital Jakarta. Widodo, who grew up in a bamboo hut in a riverside shantytown on Indonesia’s largest island, Java, said his government had built 50 new ports and airports, 1.1 million hectares of irrigation canals and 2,700 kilometers of new toll roads. “Our economic growth has been maintained at around 5%, even though many countries are experiencing no growth or even a slowdown,” he said, adding that inflation had remained stable between 2 and 3% despite the Covid-19 pandemic. ADVERTISEMENT He did not mention his latest project, Nusantara, the new capital of Borneo island that is set to replace flooded and traffic-clogged Jakarta as the country's political center this year. The $32 billion megaproject has faced construction delays and financing problems that cast doubt on the timeline. ADVERTISEMENT The official decree to move the capital from Jakarta could be delayed until his successor Prabowo takes office. Despite economic progress, Jokowi has been criticized in the run-up to February’s presidential election for what some have called an attempt to create his own political dynasty. His son Gibran Rakabuming Raka will serve as Prabowo’s vice president after candidate eligibility rules were changed by Jokowi’s brother-in-law, then chief justice, allowing his 36-year-old son to run in the election. “Ten years is not a long time to solve all the problems of our nation,” Jokowi said. “It is very possible that I have made many mistakes,” he added, apologizing to his critics. Stay up to date by following the Daily Express Telegram channel. Daily Express Malaysia * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news not to be missed. * Do you have access to the Daily Express e-newspaper and exclusive online news? Find out subscription plans available.

