Donald Trump plans Arizona rally in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Donald Trump will return to Arizona for a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena next week, Turning Point Action announced.

The former president is expected to travel to the crucial state after the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, which takes place this week in Chicago.

It will be the first opportunity for the Trump campaign to hit back at Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after they delivered their message at the DNC following their late addition to the presidential ticket.

Trump is expected to attack the liberal economic and border policy proposals that Harris has championed throughout her campaign and career.

They are among the top two concerns of voters in a recent FOX poll.

Desert Diamond Arena Becomes Political Hotspot

The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale's Westgate entertainment district is the same place where Harris and Walz gathered on Aug. 9.

It is the former home of the Arizona Coyotes and can seat 20,000 people.

Trump's last rally in Arizona was on June 6, his first rally after a conviction for falsifying business records in New York.

The event took place at the Phoenix Dream City Church, which has a capacity of 3,000 people.

Harris' event drew 15,000 attendees, according to her campaign.

FOX News poll puts candidates neck and neck

Although there are still more than two months until Election Day, projections show the two candidates extremely close.

A Fox poll conducted on August 14 shows Trump with a one-point lead, with his strongest support coming from men, evangelical Christians and rural voters.

Harris has strong support from women, black voters and those under 30.

What to expect on August 23:

Doors to the rally will open at 12:00 p.m., and Trump is expected to deliver a speech at 4:00 p.m.

Pre-programming for the event is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are available on Trump's website.

