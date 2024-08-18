Donald Trump's attempt to delay sentencing questioned by legal analysts





Several prominent legal scholars have argued that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Donald Trump's “bribe” trial in New York, would be wrong to delay his sentencing until after the presidential election, as the Republican candidate's lawyers have requested.

In a letter to Merchan, Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that delaying Trump's sentencing until after the November election would help ensure that the vote is not unduly influenced by legal proceedings, as well as provide additional time to see if the entire case is dismissed following the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in July.

In May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to allegations that he orchestrated payments to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, before the 2016 presidential election to avoid exposure of an alleged affair. Trump, who denies any impropriety or sexual relationship with Daniels, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, but his legal team is seeking to have sentencing delayed until after the presidential election.

In his letter to Merchan, Blanche wrote that “the Court should adjourn any sentencing in this case … until after the 2024 presidential election,” saying that doing so would “reduce, if not eliminate, concerns about the integrity of any future proceedings.” The lawyer added that adjourning sentencing “would provide Trump with sufficient time to evaluate and pursue state and federal appeal options in response to any adverse ruling.”

Blanche also said a delay would allow more time to review what he sees as a conflict of interest over Merchan's daughter's political activities and the Supreme Court's July decision that said presidents enjoy legal immunity for official acts undertaken while in office.

However, in a post on X, Norm Eisen, who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment trial, rejected the call for a day of proceedings, commenting: “Other defendants (including those of more modest means) do not receive special treatment under the law and neither should he.”

Eisen called Trump's call for Merchan to recuse himself from the case because of perceived bias, including his daughter's activities, “false” and argued that the Supreme Court's decision was irrelevant because the case concerns “unofficial” activities undertaken before he entered the White House.

Eisen said: “The New York case is about the use of false personal and business documents to cover up 2016 election interference in an effort to cover up voter silence. This is all UNOFFICIAL.”

Referring to Trump's sentencing, he later added: “There are MANY reasons to keep the sentencing on September 18th. The sentencing hearing was already postponed from July 11th to September 18th and November is 6 months since his conviction! Trump should not be given special treatment.”

Similar arguments were made by Joyce Alene Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

She posted: “Convicting Trump now is not election interference. He has already been tried and convicted; the public has learned all the facts. DANY should go ahead and insist on sentencing now, as with any other defendant. Enough special treatment for Trump.”

She agreed with Eisen that Trump’s hush money case does not revolve around official acts undertaken as president, which would render the Supreme Court’s decision irrelevant, adding: “There is a technical legal argument here as well. Trump was required to raise the immunity argument at trial to prevent access to the evidence and by not doing so, he waived that argument. That’s how trials work and he doesn’t get special treatment here just because he was POTUS. That’s enough.”

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche and his 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email outside of regular business hours Saturday.

Speaking to Fox News earlier this week, former Bush administration official John Yoo suggested that Merchan could send Trump to prison in September.

Referring to Merchan, the University of California law professor said: “He could have exercised his discretion here to change the sentencing date. But instead, he actually moved it closer to the start of mail-in voting in my home state of Pennsylvania.”

“Can you imagine what would happen if Judge Merchan sentenced Donald Trump to prison, even though he is a first-time nonviolent offender?

“What if Judge Merchan got even crazier and said Donald Trump can’t even stay out of prison while his case is on appeal? He has the power to order Donald Trump sent to prison immediately, although I expect he won’t.”

