Phrases about indigenous peoples missing from Jokowi's State of the Nation address





“We contributed at least 12 million votes to Jokowi-JK's victory. “After winning, I represented AMAN and received the volunteer torch from Surya Paloh at a ceremony in Kemayoran,” he said. AMAN Secretary General Rukka Sombolinggi revealed that over the past ten years, the legal policy of indigenous communities has deteriorated. The enactment of the Perppu on Job Creation in the Job Creation Law, the Penal Code, the revision of the IKN Law, the KSDAHE Law and various laws and regulations in the agrarian and natural resources sector actually contain an element of categorical denial of the existence of indigenous peoples and their traditional rights. “Ppolitical will very low level of governance towards indigenous peoples. The State continues to propose legal scenarios based on a power of pillage and oppression, which are reflected in complex, multi-level and sectoral legal recognition scenarios, separating the process of recognition of rights in customary territories from the recognition of indigenous peoples, even excluding customary territories in conflict from the recognition of indigenous peoples,” he explained. The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Association for the Defense of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (PPMAN), Syamsul Alam Agus, said that all the claims of success of the speech were based on the confiscation and expulsion of indigenous peoples' territories. AMAN data from May 2024 shows that under Jokowi's administration, 11.07 million hectares of traditional territory were confiscated, no fewer than 687 conflicts between indigenous communities resulted in the criminalization of 925 people, dozens of them were injured and one person died. Apart from this, recognition of customary territories has reached only 16 percent of the 30.1 million hectares of customary territory maps registered with the Customary Areas Registration Agency (BRWA). Meanwhile, recognition of customary forests has reached only 8 percent of the 3.4 million hectares of potential customary forests in customary areas whose recognition has been determined by the regional government. “A promise is just a promise. Nawacita’s promise is just a lie. Jokowi has been in power for 10 years and none of his promises have been kept. “No matter the thanks and apologies, not a single word about indigenous people was mentioned in his latest state of the nation address this morning,” Abdon said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betahita.id/news/detail/10538/frasa-masyarakat-adat-absen-di-pidato-kenegaraan-jokowi.html%3Fv%3D1723937372 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos