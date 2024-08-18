Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi is grateful that the series of ceremonies for the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the IKN were held smoothly and solemnly.





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude for the smooth conduct of the series of ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia which was held for the first time in the capital of the archipelago (IKN) on Saturday, August 17, 2024. In his statement after leading the red and white flag lowering ceremony at the IKN State Palace, President Jokowi revealed that all activities were carried out smoothly and solemnly. “Thank God, from the holy reflection last night, then this morning, afternoon and the lowering of the flag this afternoon, everything went well, everything went well,” President Jokowi said. “The weather is also very favorable. As soon as we took a break in the rain, the atmosphere was cool, the atmosphere was not hot, the atmosphere of the ceremony became very solemn,” he added. On this occasion, the President also congratulated all the Indonesian people on the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. “On this auspicious occasion, I once again say happy 79th anniversary of independence to all the people of our country,” he said. Responding to questions about the absence of former presidents at the ceremony, President Jokowi explained that the former presidents had important agendas elsewhere. Yes, because they also have very important activities in different places. “I think we should appreciate it because he also celebrated the independence anniversary in Jakarta, in Pacitan, I think it's the same everywhere,” the president explained. When asked whether next year's ceremony would be held at the IKN again, President Jokowi left the decision to the president-elect. President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who was also present at the occasion, gave the signal that the ceremony would be held at the IKN again next year. “God willing, we will be here again,” Prabowo said. Regarding the issue of the location of the ceremony to be held in two locations, namely Jakarta and the archipelago, President Jokowi said that it would be decided later, but emphasized that the main ceremony would still be held at IKN. Yes, we will see later. But what matters here is the ceremony, he said. Meanwhile, regarding the future development of Indonesia, President Jokowi stressed the importance of equitable development throughout Indonesia. The presence of the Indonesian capital should be a driving force for equitable and Indonesia-centered development. Yes, it is a big country, Indonesia is a big country. There must be equality in all regions, in the East, the Center and the West, everyone must have the same cake, so 10 years ago I said it was not Javacentric, but Indonesian. “Not from the center, but building from the peripheries, building from the villages, building from the most peripheral areas,” he explained. (BPMI/DNS Settings)

