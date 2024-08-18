Vietnamese leader To Lam arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping





The Vietnamese president, who was elevated this month to the country's top post as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, has arrived in Guangzhou, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Reuters August 18, 2024, 1:20 p.m. Last modified: August 18, 2024, 1:25 p.m. Vietnamese President To Lam attends a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured), at the presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photo: MINH HOANG/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo “>

Vietnam's top leader To Lam arrived in China on Sunday for a three-day visit, according to Chinese state media, which the Chinese Foreign Ministry said will include meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Vietnam's president, who was elevated this month to the country's top post as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, has arrived in Guangzhou, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Lam will visit some Chinese places where former President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities during his stay in Guangzhou, CCTV added.



China and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1950. In 2008, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, which was jointly strengthened in 2013 to address more common international and regional issues. The meeting would confirm the close ties between the two communist neighbors, which enjoy well-developed economic and trade relations despite occasional conflicts over borders in the energy-rich South China Sea. China described Lam's visit as a step up from Xi Jinping's trip to Vietnam in December, citing “a good start” for building a “China-Vietnam community with a shared future that is of strategic importance” when the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the trip. The state visit is Lam's first since taking office, which China said “fully reflects the great importance she attaches to developing ties between the two parties and the two countries.” The two countries signed more than a dozen agreements last December, including to strengthen railway cooperation and development and establish communications to handle unexpected incidents in the South China Sea. Details of the agreements have not been made public.

