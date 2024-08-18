Right-wing parties have had a good run of fortune in Europe in recent times. However, this year’s UK elections were a relief for the left. Sir Keir Starmers’ Labour Party swept to victory 411 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons. In the previous election in 2019, the Conservatives won 365 seats, breaking Labour's legendary red wall in the North.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the left wing of the Labour Party, is no longer a member of the party. Under Starmer, Labour has moved decisively to the centre, even as the Tories (as the British conservatives are known) have imploded in a post-Brexit fratricidal bloodbath.

Related Readings

The United Kingdom has a first-past-the-post parliamentary system. The candidate who wins the most votes becomes the Member of Parliament in each constituency. The leader of the party with the majority in the House of Commons becomes Prime Minister and governs the United Kingdom from 10 Downing Street.

First-past-the-post can lead to some strange results. For example, the Liberal Democrats won a lower percentage of the vote than Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, but the former won significantly more seats than the latter in that election. However, the Conservatives and Scottish Nationalists were the big losers in 2024, while smaller parties thrived, as the table below shows.

To party Vote Share Seats Change since 2019 Work 33.8% 411 +209 Conservative 23.7% 121 -244 Liberal Democrat 12.2% 72 +61 Scottish National Party 3.0% 9 -39 UK Reform 14.3% 5 +5 Green 6.8% 4 +3

Unusually for a British government, the new Labour government is led by former civil servants rather than professional politicians. Starmer is a centrist who aims to bring stability to the UK. Before his political career, Starmer was head of the Crown Prosecution Service. His new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, worked at the Bank of England. Both have reputations for competence and prudence. Like previous prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Teresa May and David Cameron, Starmer and Reeves studied at Oxford University. However, they did not come from wealthy backgrounds or elite schools. They overcame obstacles to reach the top.

Unlike left-wing leaders in many other parts of the world, Keanu Reeves is not promising increased government spending. Instead, she is advocating supply-side economics to boost growth. In her first major speech, speechReeves has promised to make economic growth his government's top priority by increasing private investment, labour force participation and productivity. Both Starmer and Reeves are fiscally prudent, which should help the British economy stabilise after eight difficult years following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Fund managers and business leaders in New York and London believe the risk premium for British assets will fall because of the Labour government’s reputation for responsibility. They believe Starmer and Reeves will foster a closer relationship with Europe, reduce friction in UK-EU trade and boost housebuilding. Unlike most other democracies, this left-wing party has won the approval of markets and business leaders.

The collapse of the Conservatives made it easier for Labour to win. Now what?

As this author predicted in 2016, Brexit turned out to be a very close affair, and what followed was madness. Prime ministers came and went with alarming frequency; Truss enjoyed a shelf life far less than that of a head of government. lettuceAfter Brexit, Britain could not decide whether to become a Singapore on the Thames or a reinvigorated industrial powerhouse with rejuvenated northern cities. Immigration continues to be a problem. Shipping Migrants in Rwanda have not generated much public enthusiasm. Johnsons holidays During the COVID-19 pandemic, public irritation at draconian government restrictions turned to open anger. Sunak had the charisma of a dead mouse and demonstrated a gift for fatal political gaffes such as exit The D-Day celebrations came early for an uninteresting TV interview. In short, the Tories made such a mistake that a Labour victory was a foregone conclusion long before the election.

Related Readings

Labour’s victory is massive. But it is superficial. Only one in five Britons voted for the party. Significantly, voter turnout has fallen from 69% in 2019 to 60% in 2024. In 2017, nearly 12.9 million people voted for Labour. In 2019, that figure fell below 10.3 million. This year, just under 9.7 million voters voted for Labour. A graph of HE WASa political and geopolitical risk consultancy, tells an interesting story about voting figures and parliamentary seats in the last two UK elections.

British politics has become extremely dynamic. New trends are worth highlighting. The large vote shares of the right-wing populist British Reform Party, second to Labour in 92 constituencies, and the Green Party, second to Labour in 41 constituencies, are putting pressure on Labour to improve immigration and environmental policies respectively. riots Polls across the UK show that voters are concerned about the influx of migrants into the country. The Starmer government will have to restrict arrivals. In fact, immigration was one of the main reasons voters voted for Brexit in 2016.

During the election campaign, Labour promised a more effective approach to tackling illegal immigration and revealed a plan to reduce net migration by training British workers. Labour has threatened to block non-compliant companies from sponsoring visas for their foreign employees. On his first full day as prime minister, Starmer canceled The outgoing Conservative government plans to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, saying: “I am not prepared to continue with schemes that have no deterrent effect.” Instead, his government aims to curb small boats crossing the Channel by hiring investigators and using counter-terrorism powers to dismantle criminal people-smuggling gangs.

On the renewables front, Starmer's government has promised to speed up the development of major projects by assessing them nationally, not locally, and ending the effective ban on onshore wind farms. increase The Green Party, as mentioned above, and the resurgence of the Liberal Democrats (the party of the nice county Tories) will make Starmers' Labour more environmentally friendly than Sunaks' Conservatives. victory (In Conservative strongholds, they won seats held by five former Conservative prime ministers.)

Most political parties with such a majority would adopt a much more radical agenda. But Starmer is determined not to do that. Those close to the prime minister reveal that he is playing the long game and aims to stay in power for at least two terms. Starmer is determined to regain Labour’s credibility as a party of responsible government after 14 years in opposition and the damage it suffered under Corbyn.

The country is no longer run by alumni of the famous public schools (a curious British name for expensive private schools), but by leaders from the working and middle classes. They are more introspective, more pragmatic and more rigorous than their Tory counterparts. To put it in the jargon of the English Civil War, Starmer and Reeves are Roundheads, not Cavaliers. After years of rule by the pupils of the posh public schools of Eton and Winchester, pragmatic commoners are at the top.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.