True independence is when the whole country experiences equitable development.





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo addressed the issue of development justice on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) on Saturday (17/8/2024). Jokowi conveyed it in an upload to his personal Instagram account @jokowi on Saturday afternoon. “It's Indonesia's 79th anniversary! True independence is felt when the entire country experiences equitable development,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also spoke about the first Indonesian independence commemoration ceremony to be held in the archipelago's capital (IKN), East Kalimantan. Also read: Acknowledging that the 79th RI anniversary ceremony at the IKN went well, Jokowi: weather support “This year's ceremony will be the first in the archipelago's capital, symbolizing the transition to a more Indonesia-centered Indonesia. Let's bring progress to every corner of the country,” he continued. Meanwhile, in an online post on his official account on the social network X, the head of state explained the topic 79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesianamely “New Archipelago, Advanced Indonesia”. According to the president, this theme marks the beginning of three major transitions in Indonesia. The three, namely welcoming the new capital, changing direction and preparing for Golden Indonesia 2045. The former mayor of Solo also expressed his gratitude as the ceremony in IKN and Jakarta, which were virtually connected, went smoothly. “Alhamdulillah, everything went well and full of services,” he said. “I hope that this year's celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia will always remind us that it is the spirit of unity that strengthens Indonesia in its journey towards a Golden Indonesia in 2045,” he stressed. As is known, the commemoration ceremony for the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia was held simultaneously this year at the IKN State Palace in East Kalimantan and the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. At IKN, Jokowi led the ceremony accompanied by President-elect Prabowo Subianto. A number of senior Indonesian ministers and heads of state institutions were also present at the event. Meanwhile, at Merdeka Palace, the ceremony was attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin accompanied by Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Also read: 79th Anniversary of RI, IKN Victims and Activists Created Indonesia Not for Sale Near IKN

Listen Latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/08/17/22164951/jokowi-kemerdekaan-sejati-adalah-saat-seluruh-negeri-rasakan-pembangunan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos