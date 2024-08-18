Narendra Modi plans 'short trip' to kyiv: PM's role in escalating war





NEW DELHI, AUGUST 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting a delicate diplomatic dance with his planned visit to Ukraine at a time when military hostilities between kyiv and Moscow have escalated again.

The short trip to kyiv later this month is part of a balancing act following his visit to Russia that irked the West.

The dates of the visit have not yet been announced, but external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday: “Regarding the prime minister's visit to Ukraine, we will hold a press conference shortly where we will give you more details about it.” It was the closest the ministry had ever come to officially confirming the visit.

Bilateral relations with Ukraine reached new heights after Modi's visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin not only rolled out the red carpet but also welcomed Modi at his dacha where the two spent six hours over a private dinner besides a walk and drive around the property.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, unhappy with the visit and its image, posted a scathing remark while the prime minister was still in Moscow. “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy kissing the world’s bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day,” Zelensky posted on X after detailing the bombing of the children’s hospital in kyiv.

India reportedly summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over Zelensky's remarks, but the Ministry of External Affairs never confirmed this. Rather, it was suggested that the ambassador was summoned for a meeting. This conversation was followed by a conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The two ministers held another meeting on Friday. Kuleba, in a message on X, said: “I spoke with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar to congratulate India on its 77th anniversary of independence. We discussed development of bilateral relations and political dialogue between Ukraine and India.”

Amid these and other diplomatic contacts between the two capitals, rumours have surfaced of a possible visit by Modi to Ukraine. And, much to India’s dismay, this visit appears to be coming at a time when Russia has been losing territory to Ukraine along its western border at Kursk.

Modi’s visit to Russia has irked the Biden administration as it coincided with the US president’s NATO summit in Washington. His trip to Kiev could well coincide with one of Putin’s weakest phases in the two-and-a-half-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the developments in Kursk, sources in the ministry said there were no plans to reschedule the visit.

This will be Modi's first visit to kyiv and comes after repeated invitations from Zelensky, although India has made it clear that New Delhi will not only continue to do business with Russia but also deepen its engagement with a country that has remained steadfast.

The visit will probably be short but will nevertheless attract a lot of attention, like the trip to Moscow.

Asked about the visit on Wednesday, U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesman Vedant Patel sidestepped the specific question but welcomed “India's commitment to the war between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in ensuring that we achieve a just and lasting peace that reflects what our Ukrainian partners are trying to do, which is to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

