'Worried' Imran Khan to meet PTI leaders at Adiala jail





(From left) PTI chief Atif Khan, founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and MP Junaid Akbar. Facebook/Atif Khan/Junaid Akbar Khan/AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Amid rumours of a rift between the party leaders, jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has asked Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed the development and said Khan had expressed concern over the “impression” of grouping within the party.

Confirmation that the former ruling party is facing internal unrest after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad Khan resigned over alleged corruption and misgovernance by the CM Ali Amin Gandapur-led government in the province.

The resignation came after Shakeel, during his meeting with Khan in Adiala jail, complained about misappropriation of funds in various departments of KP, following which the former prime minister warned his party government members in KP that they would be held accountable for corruption and governance issues in their departments.

The party then formed a three-member committee to monitor corruption and governance in KP.

Sources privy to the matter said Shakeel alleged that he was not able to discharge his duties properly due to corruption and misgovernance in the province and alleged that interference by CM Gandapurs in his department was affecting his performance.

In response, the KP chief minister revealed that he had signed a summary seeking Shakeel's delisting on the committee's recommendation.

The issue has caused a rift among party leaders with Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar throwing their weight behind Shakeel, which does not seem to go down well with the KP government which has denotified the latter as the focal person of the Gandapur CM, The News reported on Sunday.

Elaborating on the issue, advocate Saif said that the PTI founder had requested that Akbar's name be included in the accountability committee and it was removed from the body at a later stage.

Sources said the two PTI leaders are likely to meet Khan next week after the KP government complained about the duo.

Addressing the media in Islamabad earlier in the day, the KP CM's advisor recalled that “some people” had complained about corruption in KP to Khan, following which the former prime minister held meetings with Gandapur and various others and conveyed a message that there was no tolerance for corruption.

“When I met the PTI founder, he told me that he would form a committee and noted that the forum would decide the complaints,” Saif said.

Commenting on Ahmad's dismissal, the KP government spokesperson noted that the committee had found the former provincial minister guilty of the complaints that had been made against him.

“Ahmad resigned before his dismissal [….] The case should have been closed after the resignation [but] “We felt there were divisions within the party,” Saif said.

Recalling his meeting with the jailed PTI founder on Saturday, he said: “[Imran] Khan said that if anyone has any objection, then [he should know] that I formed the committee.

