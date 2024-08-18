Politics
Applauding NHS during pandemic could have been 'dangerous', says health ombudsman | Politics News
Applauding the NHS during the COVID pandemic may have been “dangerous” because “no organisation can be a national religion”, the health service ombudsman has said.
Rebecca Hilsenrath also warned that “no organisation should be immune to constructive criticism”.
Ms Hilsenrath is the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, whose office investigates complaints against government departments, public organisations and National Health Service in England.
She submitted evidence to an inquiry into the NHS launched by the new government, led by Professor Lord Ara Darzi.
Secretary of Health Wes Streeting said the NHS is “broken” and wants to reform the health service to fix it.
Ms Hilsenrath said: The Sunday Telegraph:“I’ve heard an argument that applauding the NHS during the pandemic was a pretty dangerous thing to do… because no organisation can be a national religion, and no organisation should be immune from constructive criticism.
“I don't think it's helpful for an organization to be treated like a religion.”
Statistics show that the ombudsman received 27,479 complaints about the NHS in England in 2023/24 – around 66% of which were at least partially upheld.
This figure compares with the 17,964 complaints filed during the period 2013/2014.
The number of complaints has been rising since then, although it has fallen significantly from 24,560 in the 2019/20 period to 18,727 in the 2020/21 period, which covered the start of the COVID pandemic.
The number of complaints returned to 26,907 during the 2021/22 period.
Ms Hilsenrath said this “shows a change in attitudes towards the NHS and a much lower level of satisfaction with services”.
“Of course, people were extremely grateful for the extraordinary efforts made by NHS workers during this time, including at great personal risk.
“I also know that the national mood has changed since then, and I think it’s incredibly difficult as an NHS worker to constantly read about the failings of your service and how you’re letting people down.”
Public perception of the NHS – including waiting lists and access to services – was key issue in the general election campaign.
The ombudsman stressed that there was “a lack of coherence” within the NHS, adding that “the ultimate price of failure is tragedy”.
She said: “When big things go wrong and terrible things happen, the NHS says 'never again', but in reality that's just not true.”
The way the health system is regulated is in “urgent need of reform” given the current “numerous duplications”.
She suggested that the high number of regulators meant the NHS was “facing multiple recommendations” from different bodies, calling the model “a hugely inefficient way of running anything”.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is broken, but we are determined to get it back on its feet so it can be there for all of us when we need it.
“We will be honest about the challenges facing the health service and we will work to address them.
“Lord Darzi’s independent inquiry into the NHS is a step towards identifying and addressing these issues as we create an NHS fit for the future.”
