Jailed former Pakistani PM Khan seeks Oxford University chancellorship





Islamabad

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, has formally submitted his candidacy for the post of chancellor of Oxford University from his prison cell, a close aide announced on Sunday.

Khan was Pakistan's leader from 2018 until April 2022, when he was ousted in an opposition parliamentary vote of no confidence that he said was planned by Pakistan's powerful military.

“As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his nomination form for the election of Chancellor of the University of Oxford 2024 has been submitted,” Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

We hope everyone will support this historic campaign, he wrote.

Khan, who remains Pakistan's most popular politician, has been in jail since last August after being implicated in a series of prosecutions and trials for corruption, sedition and inciting violent protests against the military. He dismisses the allegations as baseless and says the military is behind them.

The 71-year-old former cricket star turned prime minister has had all convictions against him before Pakistan's February 8 national election suspended or overturned by appeals courts due to lack of evidence, but Khan remains in jail on new charges.

These convictions also prevented him from running for public office. Candidates backed by his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won most parliamentary seats, but not enough to form a government, despite the fact that the polls were reportedly heavily rigged to prevent the PTI from winning the election. This allowed rival political parties backed by the military to form a coalition government with Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

Khan graduated from Oxford in 1975, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics. Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates for the university's chancellorship.

The members of Convocation, which include all former students of the University who have obtained a degree, are responsible for electing the Chancellor of the University of Oxford. Any person wishing to stand for this office must receive a nomination from at least two members of Convocation to be considered eligible.

The Oxford University website says Convocation will be asked to elect the new chancellor through an unprecedented online ballot during the third week of Michaelmas term, starting on 28 October.

The new chancellor will hold the position for 10 years. The chancellorship traditionally goes to university graduates, often politicians.

Last month, the United Nations declared Khan’s detention arbitrary, saying there was no legal basis for keeping him in prison. Hundreds of members and leaders of his party, including women, have been imprisoned or prosecuted on charges that defense lawyers dismiss as baseless and part of a military-backed state crackdown on the party.

Khan was Chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014.

The Pakistani military and Khan's successors have denied allegations that he orchestrated his removal from power or was involved in the many legal challenges he faces.

