Politics
International press highlights visit of Chinese Communist Party leader and President To Lam to China
These reports highlight the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Xinhua News Agency reported that General Secretary and President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from August 18 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the visit, To Lam is expected to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The spokesperson stressed that the visit comes as the two countries are working to implement agreements reached during Xi Jinping's historic visit to Vietnam in December 2011. Beijing regards To Lam's decision to choose China as his first overseas destination after assuming his new post as a clear demonstration of the importance and high regard he places on relations between the two nations.
“Through this visit, China hopes to strengthen traditional friendship and deepen the development of a community with a shared future between China and Vietnam. The two countries are expected to achieve success on the path of building socialism, modernizing with their unique identities and promoting the world socialist cause. This collaboration will contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world,” the spokesperson stressed.
The Global Times, a Chinese publication, also ran an editorial saying that Mr. To Lam's visit reflects Vietnam's consistent diplomatic stance and political choices, which are in line with the fundamental interests of both Vietnam and China. The editorial suggested that the visit would contribute to maintaining peace and development in the region and the world.
The newspaper noted that Vietnam-China cooperation is based on a long-term spirit of friendship, geographical proximity, intertwined destinies and a history of mutual support during the revolutionary struggles and national development of the two countries. With such a deep and solid foundation, To Lam’s visit is expected to propel the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, especially as the two nations continue their path toward modernization and economic prosperity.
The Global Times also referred to the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s launch of a new foreign policy model for Vietnam, known as “bamboo diplomacy,” in 2021. The strategy aims to create a favorable external environment for Vietnam’s goal of building a socialist-oriented nation by the middle of the 21st century. To Lam is expected to continue adhering to the foreign policy orientations set by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and further advance the “bamboo diplomacy” strategy.
The newspaper also highlights a key aspect of Vietnam's “bamboo diplomacy” – maintaining a strategic balance between major powers in the context of international integration. Despite Mr To Lam's recent assumption of office, Vietnam has already demonstrated a strong ability to balance its diplomatic interactions with major powers such as China, the US and Russia.
Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia quoted Dr Nguyen Hong Hai, professor of politics and international relations at Vin University, as saying that Mr To Lam's state visit to China is highly symbolic and reflects his intention to continue the legacy of the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who laid a crucial strategic foundation for Vietnam-China relations.
Mr To Lam is expected to advance the implementation of key agreements reached by his predecessor with President Xi Jinping during the latter's visit to Hanoi last year, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in areas including politics, security, defence and managing bilateral disputes through multilateral mechanisms.
Other analysts suggested that in his meetings with Chinese leaders, Mr To Lam would seek opportunities to expand market access for Vietnamese agricultural products and attract quality Chinese investment. The two sides should also accelerate plans to build high-speed railway lines linking China to Hanoi and other key Vietnamese port cities.
On the occasion of Mr To Lams' state visit to China, the British BBC published an article chronicling the milestones in Vietnam-China relations since the two countries established official diplomatic relations in January 1950.
The BBC article cites data showing that China is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner, its largest import market and its second largest export market. In the first seven months of this year alone, Vietnam's trade with China reached $112.2 billion, an increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2023.
Vietnam exports products such as mobile phones, electronic components, rubber, agricultural products and seafood to China, while importing machinery, equipment, raw materials for the garment and footwear industries, steel, construction materials and daily necessities from China.
The BBC also reported that rail connectivity would be a key agenda item for Mr To Lam and Mr Xi Jinping’s meeting. Seamless rail lines are seen as crucial for supply chains as more Chinese manufacturers shift some of their export operations to Vietnam amid ongoing trade tensions between China and the US. In addition to railways, the two sides are expected to sign new agreements on agricultural trade and investment.
Tuan Anh
