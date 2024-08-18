Jokowi praises state institutions for their role in national development





Sunday, August 18, 2024 – 11:00 WIB

Jakarta, VIVAPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation of state institutions in supporting Indonesia's progress. Read also: Most Popular: This is the reason why many Japanese people are converting to Islam. Jokowi wears traditional Kustin clothes. This was stated by the President at the 2024 Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representative Council (DPD) in Jakarta, Friday, August 16. “I highly appreciate and welcome the support and cooperation of all state institutions in supporting Indonesia's progress,” the Head of State said when presenting the performance reports of state institutions. Read also: Jokowi wears traditional Banjar clothing while lowering the red and white flag at the IKN Palace: Prepared by the State Secretariat According to the president, the MPR played an active role in consolidating the national ideology, strengthening the plan for formulating the principles of state policy and maintaining harmony among national figures.  President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the MPR RI 2024 annual speech Read also: PDIP's critical note on Jokowi at the end of his term Furthermore, President Jokowi commended the DPR for carrying out its legislative duties in budget formulation and monitoring. The DPR also prepared the 2025 State Budget Proposal (RAPBN) for the government transition, and also finalized several strategic laws, such as the Capital Law and the Maternal and Child Protection Law. President Jokowi stressed that the DPD has continued to monitor the self-reliance of the country's autonomous regions, initiate draft laws, monitor the implementation of regional laws and regulations, and pay special attention to agrarian and food issues. “The Indonesian State Audit Board (BPK) has monitored the use of the state budget and strengthened Indonesia's confidence and leadership at the global level through its active participation in global organizations and forums,” the President explained. He also pointed out that the Constitutional Court (MK) has handled more than 202 cases of judicial review and ruled on electoral disputes. At the same time, President Jokowi affirmed that the Supreme Court and its subordinate judicial institutions have ruled on cases and strengthened restorative justice to align the interests of victims and the responsibilities of the accused. The President said that the Judicial Commission (KY) has played an active role in ensuring the presence of honest and quality judges to increase people's confidence and satisfaction in the country's judicial institutions. The 2024 annual session will be held under the theme “New Nusantara, Advanced Indonesia”. During the session, President Jokowi presented reports on the performance of state institutions and a state of the nation address on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's independence. After the MPR annual session and the joint session, Friday's event will continue at 1:30 p.m. local time with a DPR plenary meeting regarding the RAPBN 2025, as quoted by Antara. Next page “The Indonesian State Audit Board (BPK) has monitored the use of the state budget and strengthened Indonesia's confidence and leadership at the global level through its active participation in global organizations and forums,” the President explained.

