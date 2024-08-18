Karunanidhis' vision will continue to shape nations' journey, says PM Modi





As the country confidently marches towards building a developed India by 2047, the vision and thoughts of leaders like the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi will continue to shape the country's journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In his message ahead of the scheduled release on Sunday (August 18, 2024) of a commemorative coin to mark Karunanidhi's birth centenary, Mr Modi said the release of the coin would honour the memory of late Kalaignar Karunanidhi and the ideals he stood for. The coin would serve as a reminder of his legacy and the lasting impact of his work, Mr Modi said. Mr Karunanidhi left an indelible mark in the history of our country as the popularly elected Chief Minister on several occasions over the decades, highlighting his deep understanding of society, politics and policy, Mr Modi observed. Mr Karunanidhi was a multi-talented personality with a prolific writing style. His efforts to promote Tamil language and culture are still remembered. His literary prowess shone through in his works and earned him the affectionate nickname Kalaignar, Mr Modi said. Describing Karunanidhi as one of the most illustrious sons of India, Mr Modi said the late leader was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society. He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu as well as national progress. Sharing Mr Modi's message on social media, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said, “I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. avargal for his warm wishes and support for the grand success of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin Launching Ceremony.

