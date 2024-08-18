Israel and its doubts about Ismail Haniyeh's monetary wealth





Tensions in the Middle East In recent days, controversy has arisen over the alleged monetary wealth of Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of the Palestinian Islamist extremist group Hamas, Information about the money allegedly accumulating in bank accounts in Turkey, as well as the origin and provenance of this alleged money, which is said to amount to $3 billion, has led to an alleged confrontation between Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, and Haniyeh's own sons. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz commented on the issue On the social network X. Israel Katz said: This week, a conflict broke out between Erdogan and the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, who demanded the $3 billion deposited in Turkish bank accounts in their father's name. Erdogan refused to hand over the funds. This week, a conflict broke out between @RTErdogan and Ismail Haniyeh's sons, who demanded the $3 billion held in Turkish bank accounts in their father's name. Erdoan has refused to release the funds. How did Haniyeh, born in the Al-Shati refugee camp, amass such a fortune? pic.twitter.com/7Eblaw4HdK Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 16, 2024 How did Haniyeh, born in the Al-Shati refugee camp, amass such a fortune? How many Palestinians in Gaza could have lived better if the money had reached them? And above all, what is the connection between Erdogan and this money? Israel Katz himself asked. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz – Attila KISBENEDEK/AFP Follow the money This is a well-known phrase. In this case, the direction is clear, the Israeli foreign minister stressed. For his part, Turkey rejects Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's alleged lies about Haniyeh's wealth. The Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate and the Foreign Ministry have rejected the latest lies by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in which he claimed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to transfer the Hamas leader's fortune to his son. In a statement, The management said Katz's claim that Erdogan did not authorize the transfer of Ismail Haniyeh's fortune, about $3 billion in Turkish banks, to his sons is false. The statement said Haniyeh has no savings in Turkish banks, contrary to what Katz claims. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – PHOTO/REUTERS Tensions in the Middle East Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran along with a member of his security team at his residence in Tehran. Hours after attending the inauguration of Iran's new president Massoud Pezeshkian, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the main perpetrator of the October 7 attacks in Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, was assassinated at his home in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, along with a member of his security service. A situation which has further increased tensions in the Middle East, already quite high with the war between Israel and Hamas, considered a terrorist group by the United States, Israel and the European Union, which governs the Gaza Strip, the territory where the war is taking place. A war that began after the terrible attacks by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7, which provoked the violent Israeli military response, which has already caused tens of thousands of victims in the Gaza territory. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh a despicable act. aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza and the just struggle of the Palestinians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/israel-and-its-doubts-about-ismail-haniyehs-monetary-wealth/20240818112321204196.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos