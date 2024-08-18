The Meaning of the 2 Traditional Clothes Worn by Jokowi at the Commemoration of the 79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at IKN





Meanwhile, Jokowi's traditional clothing was inspired by Banjar traditional clothing, Baamar Galung Pancar Matahari. This traditional garment comes from South Kalimantan and is usually worn at big events such as weddings, traditional events or cultural festivals. However, this time, Jokowi chose the outfit to convey a profound message at this historic moment, which marked the first state ceremony in the new capital. Jokowi appeared in full traditional clothing made of velvet or velvet fabric that reflects luxury. From head to toe, all elements of this clothing are covered with beads and decorated with dragon symbols, which in Banjar culture symbolize power, goodness and luck. First Lady Iriana Jokowi looked no less elegant in her traditional Indonesian clothing, which is a collaboration of various regional traditional clothing from Indonesia. By wearing clothes in matching colors, Iriana displays a harmonious combination, adding a sense of elegance and harmony to her appearance. Jokowi said the traditional clothing was prepared by the State Secretariat. Jokowi only needs to wear it during the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony at IKN. “Yes, because it was prepared by the State Secretariat, I just have to use it,” Jokowi told reporters at the IKN State Palace, Saturday, August 17, 2024. Prabowo sits to the right of Jokowi on the stage of honor during the ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the IKN Earlier, President-elect Prabowo Subianto sat to the right of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the front row on the stage of honor during the ceremony for the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia held in the courtyard of the National Palace, capital of the archipelago, East Kalimantan, Saturday, August 17, 2024. Meanwhile, to Jokowi's left is First Lady Iriana. Prabowo wore black Betawi traditional clothing, while Jokowi and Iriana wore Kutai traditional clothing during the ceremony. This year, the theme of Indonesian Independence Day is “New Nusantara, Advanced Indonesia”, which shows the momentum of Indonesia's transition, including the welcoming of the new capital of the archipelago, and the transition of government. A number of senior state officials who were also present at the IKN included MPR Chairman Bambang Susatyo, DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, ministers such as Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuldjono, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi and Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. Also present were State Minister, State Secretary Pratikno, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

