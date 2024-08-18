Politics
Have Conservatives Lost the Ability to Laugh at Themselves?
Liz Truss
Ryan Coogan, The Independent
I get it, no one likes to be embarrassed. I still wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat sometimes, thinking about the time I sang a song to my entire class during an English presentation. No, the song wasn’t about the presentation. Yes, I wrote the song myself. So understand what I mean when I say: I have some sympathy for Liz Truss, who recently found herself the victim of a prank at an event promoting her book Ten Years To Save The West. In the middle of the former prime minister’s speech, in which she expressed her support for Donald Trump and made some equally deranged Trussisms, a banner was unfurled above her head reading “I crashed the economy” and accompanied by a picture of a googly-eyed lettuce. The protest group Led By Donkeys later claimed responsibility for the prank.
In the face of such a moment of ignominy, it is important to respond with grace, humility and a healthy sense of self-deprecation – and in true Truss fashion, she completely abused her position. Responding to the social media prank on Wednesday, Truss said: “What happened last night was not funny. The event was disrupted by far-left activists, who then had to shut it down for security reasons.”
First of all, “far left activists”? Led By Donkeys are a collective of middle class centrist family men whose thing is “making fun of the safest targets imaginable.” If they’re far left, then I don’t know what that makes me. Probably some kind of Soviet super soldier.
Tim Montgomerie, a former adviser to Boris Johnson, was right to warn Truss: “She would do well to learn to laugh at herself.” In many ways, her response to the campaign highlights a wider problem facing conservatives everywhere: they are completely devoid of humour, and people are starting to notice. It is fitting that Truss spoke about Trump just before the banner was unfurled, saying she hoped he would win and pledging her support, because the former president is in some ways patient zero for the phenomenon we are experiencing: “the Tories are not funny anymore” – which is rather fitting, given that he is the person who introduced a sense of humour to the political right in the first place.
Trump’s first campaign was characterized by a kind of lightness we had not yet seen in right-wing politics. Maybe lightness is the wrong word, but rather a joyful, malicious, intimidating mockery. But people laughed, and that’s all that mattered.
Sure, politicians on both sides of the political spectrum have always been quick to joke—Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton appeared on Saturday Night Live during the same campaign to poke fun at herself—but what Trump was doing was different. It wasn’t as reformed, or calculated, or polished, or sanitized, or any of the other words you might use to describe the carefully crafted one-liners a politician’s scriptwriters usually come up with for them. It was more grassroots, built on memes and jokes that allowed his supporters to quickly build a following. Trump effectively positioned himself as a tonic for the “liberal establishment” of scolds and social justice warriors—embodied by Hillary Clinton, with her repeated slogans and after-school demeanor—and carved out a niche for himself as the “fun” candidate. Sure, it wasn’t as funny to Mexicans or Muslims, but to his supporters, he represented a respite from a world that constantly told them to stop using certain words, having certain opinions, or disliking certain people. With Trump, you could be yourself. He was going to make laughter legal again.
Was this perception accurate? It doesn’t really matter: every time a liberal or leftist clicked their tongue at a problematic comment, you could turn to Trump, who would come up with a new nickname or funny impersonation. And this wasn’t just an American phenomenon: we experienced something similar here in the UK with Boris Johnson, whose birthday-party-clown behaviour helped him overcome the political difficulties that had faltered him (at least for a while).
