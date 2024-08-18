



For his part, Donald Trump has said that sweeping crackdowns on legal and illegal immigration, including detaining and deporting millions of people, would free up housing supply for American citizens and lower prices. But some economists question that conclusion, largely because of the impact on the supply of new housing: Reducing the large foreign labor force in the construction sector could limit housing construction.

The net effect of immigration restrictions is generally thought to be to increase housing costs, according to Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics at the libertarian Cato Institute. In addition, some analysts say Trump’s calls for higher tariffs could drive up the price of many building materials, discouraging development.

A Trump campaign spokesman did not respond directly to those criticisms, but said the former president would rein in federal spending, end the unsustainable invasion of illegal immigrants that is driving up housing costs, cut taxes for American families, eliminate costly regulations and free up appropriate portions of federal land for housing.

Before 2020, when presidential candidates talked about housing, it was always about middle-class homeownership.

Diane Yentel, President and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition

Both parties support opening up more federally owned land for development, among other ideas to boost supply. On Friday, Harris proposed a new tax break for entry-level home builders, expanded tax incentives for building affordable rental housing and a $40 billion fund to spur innovative housing construction.

Jim Tobin, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, an industry group, said he welcomed the tax incentives aimed at boosting development, but said there were still too many hurdles.

This administration has been talking about doublespeak, he said. While it talks about increasing supply, it is putting up more barriers to prevent more supply from being created.

He cited federal agencies’ adoption of energy efficiency standards this year for new housing supported by government funding. The Kansas City chapter of NAHB said the move would raise prices in the metropolitan area by more than $31,000 per unit while saving just $657 in annual energy costs. Instead, Tobin said the government should ease regulations and leverage federal funds to encourage zoning reforms.

In many places, it's too difficult to build, which drives up prices, Harris acknowledged Friday in North Carolina. We're going to remove barriers and cut red tape, especially at the state and local levels, she said.

The White House has tried to influence zoning before, including through a grant program for municipalities seeking to change zoning laws to accommodate more affordable housing. While Zhao acknowledged that funding is the main pressure federal policymakers can apply to push for such reforms, she said the administration’s housing efforts so far amount to a lot of nibbling.

Zoning rules that limit construction to single-family homes have become a political divisive issue.David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Harris campaign spokesperson said she would continue the fight for affordable housing for all Americans as president, and was the perfect candidate to make America's most notoriously greedy landlord, Donald Trump, a loser again in November.

By comparison, a Republican administration might not push for zoning changes.

Trump promised to protect single-family zoning to fend off developers and policymakers seeking to drive down prices by increasing housing density. During his 2020 re-election bid, he accused his supporters of threatening to destroy the suburbs by injecting them with low-income residents and criminals.

Some housing economists caution against this position. If the federal government tried to actively protect single-family zoning at the state and local levels, it would hurt housing affordability in those areas, Lincicome said.

Trump has consistently flip-flopped on zoning. During his tenure, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson criticized single-family zoning and praised cities that made it easier to build multifamily housing. But in the chapter on housing that Carson wrote for Project 2025, a policy manual that Trump has disavowed despite longstanding ties to its authors, the former secretary said, “A conservative administration should oppose any attempt to weaken single-family zoning.”

While Trump recently told Bloomberg he would ease environmental and permitting rules to cut costs, he promised at a rally this month that there will be no low-cost housing development in areas that are right next to your house.

