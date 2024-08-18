Turkey seeks to strengthen global trade ties with new free trade agreements and preferential deals

In addition to free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, Turkey aims to boost its bilateral trade through preferential trade agreements (PTAs) that offer mutual benefits in specific sectors, according to a report released on Saturday.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Ministry of Commerce, Turkey is in the process of signing comprehensive free trade agreements to improve the competitiveness of its industry and provide trade benefits to exporters from other countries.

In this context, 23 free trade agreements signed by Turkey are currently in force. In addition, the processes of approval and negotiation of free trade agreements with some countries are ongoing.

In addition, preferential trade agreements with Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, which provide mutual benefits in specific sectors, make significant contributions.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to implement a new economic partnership agreement with the Maldives. Discussions are also continuing for the launch of negotiations for the signing of this agreement with Algeria.

Thanks to its extensive network of trade agreements, Turkey is among the 10 countries in the world with the largest number of free trade agreements.

Investment opportunities

The national approval processes for Turkey's free trade agreements with Ukraine, Qatar, Lebanon and Sudan are underway.

In this context, a new era has begun with the publication in the Official Gazette at the beginning of this month of the regulation on the Turkey-Ukraine free trade agreement, which was signed in the Ukrainian capital kyiv on February 3, 2022.

The agreement, which is awaiting approval by the Ukrainian parliament, will enter into force once the national approval process is completed.

The agreement aims to significantly liberalize a large part of agricultural and industrial products from Ukraine.

In addition, the Turkey-Qatar Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was signed in 2018. The agreement, which is currently being negotiated through diplomatic channels with Qatar, aims to liberalize trade in services between the two countries and mutually increase market entry and investment opportunities for service providers operating in e-commerce.

The agreement, which also aims to strengthen regulatory cooperation related to e-commerce, is expected to provide various benefits to the Turkish business community in areas ranging from trade in goods to telecommunications services.

Meanwhile, the internal approval process in Lebanon awaits the entry into force of the free trade agreement between Turkey and Lebanon, which aims to eliminate customs duties applied to mutual industrial products.

In addition, the internal approval processes of the Turkey-Sudan Economic and Trade Partnership Agreement are underway in Turkey. Through this agreement, it is expected that Sudan will initially reduce its existing customs duties to 30% and gradually eliminate them. It is also expected that Turkey will benefit from more advantageous entry conditions for its agricultural and industrial products in the Sudanese market.

The agreement, which also covers capacity building and technical support to Sudan, is expected to contribute to the continued increase in Turkish investments in Sudan. The agreement also aims to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

Agreements to facilitate bilateral trade

In line with the country's trade policy priorities, the aim is to expand these networks of agreements. In this context, free trade negotiations with Japan, Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are underway.

Discussions at the technical level are continuing regarding the negotiations of the Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan.

Technical discussions are also underway to revive the fifth round of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Turkey and Indonesia, which was launched in Ankara in 2017 during Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Turkey. The fourth round of these negotiations was completed, but the fifth round was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, negotiations for the free trade agreement between Turkey and the Gulf Cooperation Council were launched this year in Ankara with the participation of Trade Minister Mer Bolat and GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohammed al-Budaiwi.

The first round of negotiations has been completed. The agreement aims to increase Turkey's exports of goods in many sectors, from agriculture to technology-intensive industrial products.

All these agreements are expected to facilitate and strengthen bilateral trade, thereby contributing to an increase in the volume of trade.