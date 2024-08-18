Imran Khan wants to become next chancellor of Oxford University | University of Oxford





Imran Khan, the jailed former Pakistani prime minister, is aiming to become the next chancellor of Oxford when the university's graduates and staff vote later this year.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari, one of Khan's advisers, said the former international cricket star had submitted an application to run in the October election to replace Chris Patten, the former Conservative minister.

Khan, 71, served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022, as leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Movement) party he founded in 1996. Khan was ousted as prime minister in a military-backed no-confidence vote in Pakistan's parliament, and has been in prison on a series of charges for the past 12 months.

For hundreds of years, elections to this largely ceremonial position required graduates and staff to be at Oxford and wear academic robes to vote. But Khan's candidacy was made easier by new rules allowing nominations and voting to be conducted online.

In addition to his political status, Khan served for eight years as Chancellor of the University of Bradford and studied politics, philosophy and economics at Keble College, Oxford in the 1970s, while winning honours on the university's cricket team. He captained the Pakistan men's cricket team when it won the World Cup in 1992.

Applications closed on Sunday. The university said no confirmation of individual candidates would be given until a final list is published in early October.

Although public campaigns are rare, supporters of former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and former Conservative leader William Hague have expressed interest in the role. Elish Angiolini, a former Lord Advocate of Scotland and principal of St Hughs College, is being backed to become the first woman to be elected chancellor of Oxford.

Voting will take place online from 28 October. Only Oxford graduates and members of the university congregation, including university staff, will be able to vote.

Although not an executive role, the Chancellor chairs the Vice-Chancellor's Nominating Committee and is involved in fundraising, advocacy and oversight.

University records show that Patten is the 159th person to hold the office of Chancellor of Oxford since 1224. Powerful politicians have held the office before, including Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester, during the reign of Elizabeth I, and Oliver Cromwell during his reign as Lord Protector.

