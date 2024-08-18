Golkar Invites Jokowi-Prabowo to Attend National Conference and National Conference





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Golkar DPP party chairman Ace Hasan Syadzily said: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto will be invited to attend the Golkar 2024 National Leaders Meeting (Rapimnas) and National Deliberation (Munas). “We are the organizing committee, under the leadership of Golkar Acting Chairman General (Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita), we have invited President Jokowi as well as President-elect Prabowo,” Ace said at a press conference at Golkar DPP, Slipi, West Jakarta, Sunday (18/8/2024). Ace, who is also secretary of the national organizing committee of Rapimnas and Golkar National Conferencereluctant to speculate whether Jokowi will decide to become a Golkar cadre or not. Also read: Ace Hasan: Already 37 provincial DPDs support Bahlil as Golkar president Ace responded to the rumors that were circulating. “We also do not want to speculate whether he will join Golkar or not. “But what is clear is that the Golkar party, as a party that supports the government, should invite personalities,” Ace said. Ace was also reluctant to provide an answer regarding the question whether Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka would join Golkar. “We'll see,” Ace said. The chairman of the organizers of the National Rapimnas and the National Golkar Conference, Bambang Soesatyo alias Bamsoet, said that the Rapimnas will be held at JCC Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (20/8/2024) morning. Also read: Bahlil would be the president of Golkar, Luhut: it's good, it's the right of the National Conference Then, in the afternoon, the Golkar National Conference continued. “This national meeting is therefore an approval of the resignation of Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto. The approval of the acting director and the approval of the national conference schedule will take place on the same date,” Bamsoet said. The national meeting and national conference were held after Airlanggar Hartarto declared his resignation as Golkar's general chairman. Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita then became acting general chairman. Ace said that 37 provincial DPOs of Golkar have supported Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to become the next General President of Golkar.

Listen Latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/08/18/17365361/golkar-undang-jokowi-prabowo-hadiri-rapimnas-dan-munas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos