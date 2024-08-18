Politics
Anne Hidalgos, Mayor of Paris, Olympic bet
“It's pure joy,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the French Socialist Party (PS), of her highly publicized swimming in the Seine for a few days before the start of the Olympic Games. “We have been dreaming about it for years,” she added. Although the long term success The cleaning of the river is still uncertain, the 1.4 billion The investment allowed swimming to continue throughout the Olympics. A small victory for Mayor Hidalgo, who has faced many detractors in recent years.
After initially rejecting the idea, Hidalgo went on to become one of the greatest champions of the Paris Olympics. financial risks Associated with the organization of such an event, Hidalgo appears to have seen significant political value in the Games.
The example of Boris Johnson on the other side of the Channel, who took advantage of the 2012 London Olympics to increase its popularity and eventually becoming prime minister, is probably a factor in his strategy.
Hidalgo believes the legacy of hosting the Olympics will strengthen her political standing and help her turn the page on her humiliating defeat in the 2022 French presidential election, where she was eliminated in the first round with only 1.7 percent of the vote THE worst result in the history of the PSAlthough a new presidential candidacy seems unlikely, Hidalgo wants to keep her position as mayor and hinted She wants to keep her options open for the 2026 municipal elections. Repeating Johnson's success, however, is a very distant prospect.
Mention Hidalgo's name to Parisians and you'll probably hear: Hidalgo? Everyone hates her; she destroyed the city! three quarters Parisians say they are unhappy with his policies.
Hidalgo's term has been marked by a significant expansion of cycle paths, with Paris now having 1,400 kilometres, up from 125 in 2001. At the start of her term, the new mayor declared war on traffic, promising to phase out diesel vehicles by 2020 (now pushed back to 2025) and petrol vehicles by 2030. This has led to a 35 percent off the number of cars, but also the worsening of traffic jams. Motorists and residents of the ring roads are helpless. In 2023, Paris was by far the most congested city in FranceMotorists losing on average 120 hours Five full days of traffic jams in 2023.
Hidalgos' term also saw a controversial increase 52 percent of property taxes and a doubling of the city's debt. Residents complain that the city has become dirty, chaotic, dangerous and infested with rats. Construction sites are everywhere, with increasing trash and the sound of jackhammers causing frustration. Under the hashtag #SaccageParisAngry residents post daily photos of unsightly construction work and tree bases littered with cigarette butts and dog excrement.
Born in Francisco Franco's Spain to an electrician father and a seamstress mother, Hidalgo fled poverty in France with her family at the age of two and a half. She often highlights her humble origins to counter accusations of being a bobo, a portmanteau word used to describe bourgeois bohemians. I am not one of those who were born into the world of power, Hidalgo saidclaiming that criticism of his administration is orchestrated by the far right to harm his reputation and that of his team.
In an effort to rebuild support within the left and to win back former socialist voters, Hidalgo has tried take one's distance She comes from the neoliberal left and bourgeois progressivism that replaced the left/right divide in France with the advent of President Emmanuel Macron’s bourgeois bloc. Yet many Parisians see her as disconnected from their daily reality, favoring environmental policies that seem to benefit the upper middle classes, such as promoting cycling. The working class, faced with more immediate economic concerns, no longer feels heard by Hidalgo. These criticisms reflect a broader discontent with the PS.
The French political landscape has transformed in recent years. The rise of Marine Le Pen and the far right has eclipsed the left, which suffered a serious decline after the presidency of François Hollande, one of France's main political parties. The most unpopular presidentsThis decline has had an impact on the popularity of the socialist mayor of Paris.
In the last European elections, the French left placed thirdfar behind the far right. Although the left won a temporary victory in the snap elections that followed, New Popular Front coalitionits appeal is tenuous. Internal divisions, particularly between the PS and La France Insoumise (LFI) has further weakened the left. Disagreements over Israel's response to Hamas attacks and difficulties in forming a unified leadership have contributed to its recent loss of popularity.
Since her re-election in June 2020, Hidalgo’s popularity has steadily declined. Polls indicate that if municipal elections were held today, she would lose, garnering only 12 to 14 percent of the vote. In contrast, her rival, Rachida Dati, a leading figure on the French right, is more popular, with 38 percent of the vote. Dati left Les Républicains (LR) when Macron appointed her Minister of Culture in early 2024.
Datis' trajectory has been strategic, aiming to secure Paris city hall in the long term. She has already announced his candidacy for 2026Even more worrying for Hidalgo, her former deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, is performing better in the polls than she is. Hidalgo is struggling to rally support.
During the last ten years of Hidalgo's term, several scandals have erupted, the latest being the Porte de Tahiti scandal. affairIn October 2023, Hidalgo was accused of embezzling public funds by using a business trip to Tahiti for the Olympics as a pretext to pay a private visit to her daughter on a neighboring island.
The National Financial Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation and searched the premises of the Paris city hall. It's nothing, you know, the mayor said in an interview, downplaying the problem. Every year or two, people try to invent something, she added. the controversy intensifies when videos surfaced of the mayor cycling through the streets of Paris when she was supposed to be halfway around the world. According to members of her own cabinet, these missteps weaken and reinforces her image as someone disconnected from voters.
Over the last decade, 120,000 Parisians out of a population of 2.1 million have left the capital. indicate There is an objective link between Anne Hidalgo's arrival and the departure of Parisians, especially in a region that is also experiencing population growth. Politics in the capital have also become tense, with city council meetings often becoming battlegrounds between Hidalgo and Dati's official opposition. The media have dubbed these moments the Data Show.
Despite the success and popularity of the Paris Olympics, it is not clear that the public's enthusiasm will benefit the mayor in the long term. Citizen anger is high and likely to resurface after the Olympics. It is difficult to see a victory for Hidalgo in the 2026 elections. One possibility would be to align herself with the rising figure of the French center-left, Raphaël Glucksmann. According to a French media outlet, she thinks about it seriouslyBut it is not certain that the popularity of others can revive his own.
