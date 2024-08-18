PM Modi proposes 'Global Compact for Development' at Global South Summit

The Prime Minister said the EU would not burden needy countries with debt in the name of financing development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a people-centric “Global Development Compact” for the Global South to facilitate trade, technology sharing and concessional financing based on India's growth trajectory, amid concerns over many countries falling into China's “debt trap”.

Needy countries will not be burdened with debt in the name of financing development, Prime Minister Modi said while announcing the new initiative at the third virtual Voice of the Global South summit hosted by India.

Prime Minister Modi said the 'Compact' will be in line with the priorities of developing countries, while urging the Global South to work unitedly to address the food and energy security crises and the challenge of terrorism and extremism.

India hosted the third edition of the summit, in line with its commitment and priorities towards the Global South or developing countries.

“I would like to propose a comprehensive 'Global Development Compact' on behalf of India. The foundations of this Compact will be based on India's development journey and its experiences of development partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said at the closing session of the summit.

“This programme will be human-centred and multidimensional for development, and will promote a multi-sectoral approach. It will not impose debt on needy countries in the name of financing for development,” he said.

The summit was attended by 123 countries, including heads of state and government of 21 countries. A total of 34 external affairs ministers attended the deliberations while 118 other ministers also participated in other ministerial sessions, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Bangladesh's interim prime minister Mohammad Yunus, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth were among the participants in the summit.

Top leaders from Belarus, Chile, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Grenada, Guyana, Lao PDR, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Oman, Suriname, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Uruguay and Vietnam also participated in the deliberations.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the Compact would contribute to balanced and sustainable development of partner countries.

“Under this Compact, we will focus on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, technology sharing, project-specific concessional finance and grants.

“To strengthen trade promotion activities, India will create a special fund of $2.5 million. Trainings will be provided on trade policy and trade negotiation to build capacity,” he said.

A fund of one million dollars will be set aside for this purpose, Prime Minister Modi said.

Addressing a press conference, S Jaishankar said a range of issues including climate change, debt burden, challenges of new technologies, the situation in Gaza and the need to reform multilateral institutions figured in the deliberations.

Some leaders also spoke about sovereignty, strategic autonomy and interference and expressed concerns in this regard, he said.

Responding to a question, S Jaishankar said China and Pakistan were not invited to the summit.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also said that the solution to various conflicts and tensions in the world lies in inclusive global governance.

“You have also raised concerns about tensions and conflicts. This is a serious issue for all of us. The solution to these concerns depends on fair and inclusive global governance,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Steps must be taken to reduce the gap between the North and the South. The Future Summit to be held at the UN next month can become an important step for all this,” he said.

In his speech at the opening session of the summit, Prime Minister Modi called on countries of the South to work unitedly to address food and energy security crises and the challenges of terrorism, amid concerns over the implications of “uncertainties” across the world.

Prime Minister Modi said India would make an initial contribution of $25 million to the 'Social Impact Fund' which aims to develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South.

There is an “atmosphere of uncertainty” in the world and the world has not yet fully emerged from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that new challenges to development are being faced due to wars.

“We are already facing the challenges of climate change, and now we are also concerned about health security, food security and energy security,” he said.

“Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain a serious threat to our societies. The technological divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that global governance and financial institutions formed in the last century have not been able to meet the challenges of this century.

“There is an urgent need for the countries of the South to unite, unite and unite to become a force for all. Let us learn from each other’s experiences,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Let us pool our capabilities. Together, let us implement our resolutions. Together, let us recognize two-thirds of humanity,” he said.

In recent years, India has positioned itself as a leading voice, highlighting the concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or developing countries, particularly the African continent.

As G20 president last year, India focused on issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable access to global health with the aim of benefiting the Global South.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of IPR.

“The contribution of digital public infrastructure, i.e. DPI, to inclusive development is nothing short of a revolution. The DPI Global Framework, created under our G20 Presidency, was the first-ever multilateral consensus on DPI,” he said.

“We are pleased that agreements have been signed to share the India Stack with 12 partners from the South. To accelerate DPI in the South, we have established a Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of $25 million,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also listed various frameworks of cooperation with the countries of the South.

“In the last few years, our cooperation has been strengthened in the areas of infrastructure, digital connectivity and energy,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's priority for the Global South during its G-20 presidency.

“In 2022, when India assumed the presidency of the G20, we had decided to give a new shape to the G20. The Voice of the Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India had prepared the G-20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South and had taken the grouping forward with an inclusive and development-oriented approach.

“The best example of this is the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20,” he said.

In a major milestone of India's G20 presidency, the African Union has become the grouping's newest permanent member, marking the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

