Kamala Harris erases Donald Trump's considerable lead in mental alertness





Vice President Kamala Harris has reversed Donald Trump's formerly significant lead in two attributes that President Joe Biden seriously lagged behind on before he dropped out of the presidential race, a new poll shows.

The survey, conducted between August 9 and 13 by Langer Research Associates for ABC News and The Washington Post, found that a majority of Americans now view Harris as more physically fit to serve as president than Trump.

When asked who was in the best physical health to serve, Harris had a 30-point lead, with 56% of respondents choosing her and just 26% choosing Trump. The poll surveyed 2,336 adults and had a margin of error of +/- two percentage points.

This is a stark change from the previous month, when Trump held a 31-point lead over Biden on the same attribute.

Additionally, Harris led Trump by 9 percentage points (46% to 37%) in perceptions of someone with the mental alertness needed to be president.

Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16, 2024. Harris topped Donald Trump in physical health and mental alertness in a recent poll. Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 16, 2024. Harris topped Donald Trump in physical health and mental alertness in a recent poll. Julia Nikhinson/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Harris's advance effectively erases the 30-point lead Trump held over Biden in July.

Newsweek reached out to the Harris and Trump campaigns for comment via email outside of business hours.

Biden withdrew from the White House race and endorsed Harris on July 21, after facing growing calls to step down when his first debate against Trump drew criticism for his age and apparent mental and physical fragility.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and if elected, Trump, at 78, will surpass Biden as the oldest president at the end of his term. Harris, meanwhile, is 59 and will be 60 at the time of the election.

The survey shows that the majority of respondents believe Harris is in better physical health than Trump.

Trump is known for eating a lot of fast food and drinking 12 cans of Diet Coke a day. His White House physical in 2020 revealed that he was obese and had high blood pressure, though he is otherwise healthy.

Harris, meanwhile, told Barack Obama in 2020 that she works out every day.

As for his mental alertness, Trump has been criticized for rambling, sometimes incoherent speeches in which he has stumbled over sentences, repeatedly mentioned the fictional serial killer “the late, great Hannibal Lecter” in connection with illegal immigration, which some critics speculate may be because he is conflating asylum seekers with mental health centers, and in June, launched into a bizarre rant involving a hypothetical about sharks, boats and batteries.

Trump has accused Harris of having an “extremely low IQ,” while other conservatives have accused her of being unable to express herself spontaneously without descending into a “hodgepodge of words.” However, this poll suggests that more voters believe she is mentally sharper than Trump.

In broader polls, Trump is ahead of Biden in the seven most competitive swing states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona, and is making gains in traditionally Democratic-leaning states like Minnesota, New Hampshire and Virginia, positioning him as the clear favorite to take the White House.

However, the dynamic has changed since Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, and she now leads by a wide margin in every Democratic-leaning state, as well as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, while Trump currently leads in Georgia and North Carolina.

Harris has generated massive fundraising and a surge of enthusiasm to accompany her push to lift Democrats in the polls.

