President Jokowi: Respect diversity, difference is a gift





President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of respecting diversity and diversity in national and state life. This statement was made by the President in response to questions regarding reports that members of the Pusaka Flag Raising Troop (Paskibraka) were not allowed to wear the hijab. “We must respect diversity, we must respect diversity because this country is a big country, its tribes are different, its races are different, its religions are different, its customs are different, so it cannot be homogenized,” President Jokowi stressed in his statement after leading the ceremony of lowering the red and white flag on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace, the capital of the archipelago, Saturday, August 17, 2024 The President also stressed that the differences that exist in Indonesia are a gift to be grateful for and not a reason to cause division. “And differences are a gift for which we should be grateful, diversity is a wealth for which we should be grateful for unity, not for differences,” he added. Asked whether there would be sanctions against the head of the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP) following the incident, President Jokowi said the issue would be further investigated. “Yes, we will see,” he replied. The President's statement confirms the government's commitment to maintaining and respecting diversity as an important foundation of national life in Indonesia. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.setneg.go.id/baca/index/presiden_jokowi_hormati_keberagaman_perbedaan_adalah_anugerah

