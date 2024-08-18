Indonesia celebrates 79th anniversary of independence with reception in Ankara





To celebrate Indonesia's 79th Independence Day, a reception was held in Ankara hosted by Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Achmad Rizal Purnama. The event attracted notable participants, including Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yldrm, AK Party MPs Ayse Bohurler, Ziya Altunyaldiz and Osman Salam, as well as ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, university rectors and many guests. Strong bilateral relations highlighted In his speech, Minister Guler conveyed his sincere congratulations on Indonesia's National Day and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Guler acknowledged the sacrifices of Indonesian heroes who fought for independence, stressing their vital role in building a strong and prosperous nation. Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Guler. (AA Photo) “Indonesia holds a special place for Turkey,” Guler stressed, citing the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between the two nations despite the geographical distance. He stressed that Indonesia is one of Turkey's most important strategic partners in Southeast Asia, with growing bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. Guler also stressed the importance of trade between Turkey and Southeast Asia, with Indonesia playing a crucial role. Guests at the reception held in Ankara for Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. (Photo via AA) “Turkey and Indonesia have been working closely on international platforms and working together for regional and global peace and stability. Our solidarity during natural disasters reflects the deep emotional ties and mutual support between our peoples,” he noted. Referring to military and defense cooperation, Guler noted the action plan signed last year, reflecting shared principles and goals. “Our aim is to strengthen our friendship and cooperation in all areas, inspired by our mutual trust and common historical heritage,” he added. Ambassador Purnama's Vision for the Future Purnama, Indonesian Ambassador to Trkiye expressed his honor in celebrating his country's 79th Independence Day. He highlighted Indonesia's economic growth and democratic progress, in line with the “Vision 2045 of Golden Indonesia“which aims to position Indonesia among the world's top five economies. Purnama stressed the need for international support and cooperation to achieve these goals, confidently stating that Turkey would be a trusted partner in this journey. “The possibilities are endless,” he said, highlighting the potential for collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, defense, health, energy and infrastructure. Ambassador Purnama (Photo AA) Speaking about global challenges, Purnama stressed the importance of partnerships that benefit not only the two countries, but also the international community as a whole. “In a world fractured by conflict and competition, Indonesia and Turkey are well placed to shape a new world order that reflects our shared values ​​and aspirations.” He reiterated Indonesia's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, vowing: “We will never abandon the Palestinian people, no matter the cost.”

