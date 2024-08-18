Vietnam's new leader arrives in China for his first overseas trip since taking office





BEIJING (AP) — Vietnamese leader To Lam Chinese President Xi Jinping began a three-day visit to China on Sunday, his first overseas trip since taking office about two weeks ago. Lam arrived in the morning in Guangzhou, an industrial and export hub near Hong Kong, Chinese state media reported. His schedule included visiting sites in the southern Chinese city where former Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh stayed, the state-run Global Times newspaper said in a social media post. He is due to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials during his trip. Lam was confirmed as Secretary General On August 3, Lam was appointed chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the top leadership post. He has also held the largely honorary title of president of the country since May. Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who was appointed president of the republic in 2009. died on July 19 after 13 years as Secretary General. The new leader is expected to continue his predecessor's strategy of balancing relations with China, the United States and Russia, Yu Xiangdong, director of the Institute of Vietnamese Studies at China's Zhengzhou University, wrote in the Global Times on Saturday. The fact that Lam chose China as the first destination of her overseas visit since taking office is a sign that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with China, Yu said in an opinion piece. But at the same time, judging from its experience, the country has no intention of turning a deaf ear to the United States. Despite long-standing ties as one-party communist states, Vietnam and China have repeatedly clashed over territories they both claim in the South China Sea. A Vietnamese coast guard ship recently participated in joint exercises in the Philippines, which has seen a series of violent clashes with China over disputed territory in the same waters. China also briefly invaded parts of northern Vietnam in 1979. Vietnam has nevertheless benefited economically from investment by Chinese manufacturers, who have moved production to the Southeast Asian country, partly to circumvent U.S. restrictions on solar panels and other exports from China. Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

