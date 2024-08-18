Businesses, human rights activists denounce Pakistan's internet slowdown





Pakistan's government is restricting the internet and social media while testing new controls to crush dissent, activists and business leaders said, putting the country's economic recovery at risk.

Since July, internet networks have been up to 40% slower than normal, an IT association says, while documents, images and voice notes have been disrupted on WhatsApp, used by tens of millions of people.

Digital rights experts believe the state is testing a firewall, a security system that monitors network traffic but can also be used to control online spaces.

The internet slowdown is due to the installation of a national firewall and a state content filtering system aimed at increasing surveillance and censoring political dissent, particularly criticism of the security services for their interference in politics, said digital rights expert and activist Usama Khilji.

Authorities appear to be targeting WhatsApp because of its end-to-end encryption capabilities, which allow users to share information securely without a third party having access to it, he added.

The government, which analysts say is backed by the military, and the telecommunications authority, headed by a retired general, have refused for weeks to comment on the slowdown.

BT in your inbox

Start and end each day with the latest news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox.

It was the defence minister who finally acknowledged what millions of Pakistanis across the country had already guessed.

We are going through a transition period after which all these facilities will be available to you, Khawaja Muhammad Asif told media last week.

But there will be some controls to prevent threatening and defamatory content against the state and individuals, he added, without confirming whether those controls were part of a firewall.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has launched a legal challenge against the government over the apparent installation of a firewall at the Islamabad High Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on Monday (August 19).

The announcement comes as Pakistan's military, the country's most powerful institution, says it is fighting so-called digital terrorism.

Regular rallies have been held this year to demand that the state do more to combat militant violence in the border regions with Afghanistan, while protesters in southwestern Balochistan have gathered to denounce alleged human rights abuses by the authorities in their crackdown on separatist groups.

But analysts say the main target of digital disruption is the party of jailed opposition leader Imran Khan, which is still hugely popular and backed by a young, tech-savvy voter base.

Business is not as usual

After years of political instability, Pakistan's economy is locked in a cycle of bailouts from the International Monetary Fund and loan rollovers from neighboring countries.

Desperate for foreign investment to unlock slowing growth, the country is adding to its economic woes by disrupting internet service, business leaders warn.

The inexplicable opacity and ambiguity of firewalls are undermining Pakistan's economic potential and could cost its IT sector up to $300 million, the Pakistan Software Publishers Association, which represents IT companies, said.

Shahzad Arshad, director of the Pakistan Internet and Wireless Service Providers Association, warned that if this situation continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan.

He added that connectivity had slowed by 40% in the past month.

WhatsApp's SMS function is working slowly in Pakistan, but voice calls and other services have been disrupted. AFP has contacted Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, for comment.

But even as authorities restricted connectivity and access to WhatsApp, Pakistan's Punjab province spent lavishly last week on ads in New York's Times Square in an attempt to sell itself as an IT city.

Even though a firewall is necessary for security, testing could have saved the livelihoods of thousands of independent software developers and avoided damaging Pakistan's credibility as a reliable provider of IT services, said Ehsan Malik, CEO of the Pakistan Business Council.

Activists have long criticized government censorship and control of the internet and media, shrinking an already limited space for free speech in the conservative country.

The social media platform X has been banned in Pakistan since the election, when it was used to spread allegations of vote-rigging against Khan's party, which was ousted from power by a military-backed coalition.

The party's social media team has also been targeted with arrests and detentions.

Shahzad Ahmad, director of the independent digital rights watchdog Bytes for All in Pakistan, said the firewall was largely designed to give the government control of the internet.

We believe the firewall will create distrust among IT investors in Pakistan…and also compromise the fundamental rights of citizens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/businesses-rights-defenders-decry-pakistan-internet-slowdown1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos