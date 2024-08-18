Pennsylvania escapes Donald Trump's grip





Asked why he robbed a bank, William Sutton, one of the FBI's most wanted criminals after the war, said that's where the money is. If Sutton had run for president in 2024, he would have planned a raid on the Hispanic vote in Pennsylvania.

The path to the White House runs through Pennsylvania, the most crucial state in the United States. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both campaigned there this weekend, but Trump has so far made no notable effort to woo the state, which has the fastest growing population.

With about 600,000 adults in a state that has come down to margins of less than 100,000 votes in the last two elections, Pennsylvania's Hispanics are where the votes are.

“We seem to be making an unintentional mistake,” said Albert Eisenberg, a Republican consultant based in Philadelphia. Hispanics could be the deciding factor.

Joe Biden’s campaign got off to an early start and started in earnest, airing Spanish-language ads in Pennsylvania in March, eight months before the November presidential election. Kamala Harris, who replaced him in July, booked a new round of ads this week.

“I’ve never seen a campaign start as early as Biden’s, usually in September,” said Victor Martinez, owner of Pennsylvania’s largest Spanish-language radio network and host of his own morning show from Allentown, the state’s third-largest city.

What puzzles me is why the Trump campaign isn’t even trying to reach Spanish speakers. As a businessman, I would go bankrupt if I ignored my fastest-growing audience. Harris also gave Martinez a phone interview in English.

Victor Martinez: As a businessman, I would go bankrupt if I ignored my fastest-growing audience Jennifer Huxta/FT

The Trump campaign’s apparent indifference may be due in part to a certain complacency. Until Biden’s resignation in late July, Trump regularly led the polls in Pennsylvania without even offering a single “buenos dias.”

His narrow escape last month from assassination in Butler, a town north of Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania, also appears to be giving the Republican candidate greater momentum in the polls.

But since Harris replaced Biden nearly a month ago, the energy in Pennsylvania has changed dramatically.

“A few weeks before he resigned, I went to a Biden campaign event and maybe five people showed up, including me and a Trump opposition researcher,” said Lindsay Weber, a political reporter for The Morning Call, Allentown’s local newspaper. When the Harris campaign renamed the campaign office, it was filled with new volunteers.

The latest poll by the Cook Political Report, a veteran forecasting firm, puts Harris, who will be officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee next week in Chicago, five points ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania.

Unlike Florida Republicans, who had no choice but to adopt Spanish given the state's non-Anglo-Saxon character, Pennsylvania's habits die hard.

Some party officials say to me, “America is an English-speaking country. Why should we speak to voters in Spanish?” one frustrated Republican exclaimed. I replied, “Because we want to win?”

The Trump campaign’s complacency may also be due to the fact that most Hispanics in the United States are Puerto Rican, making them U.S. citizens. Unlike the large Central American communities in northern Virginia and Maryland, or the undocumented Venezuelans in U.S. border states and Florida, Puerto Ricans are not directly threatened by Trump’s promise of mass deportations of illegal immigrants. That makes them more receptive to his economic message, which blames Biden for inflation and unaffordable housing.

But Trump has struggled to stick to his script. His campaign regularly promises that he will soon turn to politics, while his candidate continues to make headlines with her personal attacks on Harris.

The party that wins in November will be the one that avoids doing and saying outrageous things, said Maria Montero, a Republican attorney based in Allentown who speaks Spanish. For Latino voters, it all comes down to the economy.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, right, talks with a resident as he tries to arrange a direct flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, to Allentown. Jennifer Huxta/FT

In 2000, Hispanics (a term used to refer to Spanish speakers, while Latino refers to people of Latin American origin) made up less than a quarter of Allentown's population. Today, the city is majority Hispanic, primarily Puerto Rican and Dominican. With similar rapidity, neighboring Reading has become 70 percent Hispanic.

On a stroll through a neighborhood with a large Puerto Rican population, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk was greeted a few yards away by residents lounging on the steps of the neighborhood’s bodegas. Tuerk, a biking mayor who speaks fluent Spanish, is trying to organize a direct flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital, to Allentown. He and Susan Wild, the area’s Democratic congresswoman, recently slept on the floor of the San Juan airport.

Hispanics aren't automatically going to vote for either party, and many won't vote at all, Tuerk said. But you're not going to get anywhere if you don't take a step forward.

Harris' campaign has 15 campaign offices across the state. Trump has just one, in North Philadelphia.

Trump doesn't seem to be making a serious effort, said Charlie Dent, a former Republican congressman who until 2018 represented the district that includes Allentown. The focus is still on Maga [Make America Great Again]. But I'm skeptical that Maga's base will be large enough to win. Dent adds that Trump is doing his own version of a Grateful Dead tour, replaying his hits from his glory years.

You are seeing a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Trump can also draw on his victory in Pennsylvania in 2016, after a campaign in which he regularly denigrated Hispanics. He beat Hillary Clinton in that state by 45,000 votes, a margin of just 0.72 percent.

The next eight years have seen rapid population change. Many Hispanics have arrived to work in the booming Lehigh Valley logistics hub, which is close enough to East Coast metropolises like New York and Philadelphia to put 100 million Amazon and Walmart customers within a quarter-truck ride. Many affluent New Yorkers, who tend to be Democrats, have also moved to the area during the pandemic.

With its German and Czech-Moravian roots, Northampton County in the Lehigh Valley was described by one prominent historian as the most conservative region in America. Today it is a patchwork. Trump was the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since George H. W. Bush in 1988. In historical terms, his victory may have been a fluke.

Could Trump spring another surprise? But he will, says Christopher Borick, a pollster at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. Borick acknowledges that polls have yet to fully catch up with the anecdotal evidence of Harris’s change of course. A month ago, polls showed Biden also losing Wisconsin and Michigan, the other two must-win states. The renewed enthusiasm for Harris has brought new states into play, including North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Borick, a registered independent, lives in Nazareth, a few miles from Allentown, one of America’s most contested townships. Reminiscent of the area’s biblical beginnings, Nazareth is 10 miles from Bethlehem, a former steelmaking center. In 2020, Biden won Borick’s district, population 1,000, by just three votes. This time, he and his neighbors have been bombarded with door-knocking and campaign mail from Democrats. The Trump campaign has so far been inactive, Borick said.

Under the traditional calendar, Trump has 80 days to catch up in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. But in practice, early voting begins in mid-September. About a third of Pennsylvanians are expected to vote by mail. If the 2022 midterm elections are any indication, those will be heavily Democratic.

Here again, Trump is flouting his campaign priorities. Republicans are trying to educate their voters about the benefits of mail-in voting. Yet in the presidential election, Trump has repeatedly said that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election through mail-in fraud. In the next 30 days, Republicans must somehow get their foot soldiers to vote early without contradicting their leader’s theory that the election was stolen and his warning that the 2024 election will be rigged as well.

For true believers, this requires semantic acrobatics. Mainstream Republicans can put it more bluntly. It’s bullshit, Montero, the Allentown-based lawyer, tells conservative voters when they express doubts about mail-in voting. We can only win by voting.

