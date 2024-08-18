



Washington appears to be effectively blocking Britain from allowing kyiv to fire Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia, reportsThe Timesand transmitsSky Newsand adds that the British have been waiting for US approval for more than two months. The British government wants Ukraine to use weapons as he wantsbut there must be a consensus between the USA, France and another anonymous members of NATO. UK government source for Times stressed that Britain does not blame the United States for whatever what a delayBritain was the first country to publicly supply kyiv. cruise missiles Storm Shadow, which has a range of approximately 300 kilometers. Although the Ukrainians were allowed to use British tanks and other weapons on Russian soiland it has been confirmed that they are using British tanks in the offensive in the Kursk region Challenger 2restrictions on long-range missiles are still in place, so they can only be used on the territory of Ukraine.



Gift Without SFF | Dazzle on the Red Carpet – Stars of the Night Are Danan Musa and Adna Duanovi Ukrainians, on the other hand, are impatient and want Western allies. abolish these restrictions. That's right, the Ukrainian parliamentarianOleksi Gonarenkocalled on the West to stop touching the Ukrainian army, that is, to approve its use western weapon for attacks deep into Russian territory, because such restrictions do not produces a rat. "Observe the Russian reaction. More than a week, for the first time since of World War IIRussian territory is occupied. And what was the reaction? Only Putin mumbles. Boris Johnson calls on the West to let Ukraine strike Russian territory with long-range missiles. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 16 urged the United States and the United Kingdom to allow Ukraine to attack Russian territory with long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 17, 2024 I hope this helps convince us. our allies that Ukraine is capable of great success and victory in this war, so it is over hands to untie", he said, adding that Ukraine need permission for the use of British rockets Shadow of the Storm deep into Russian territory, and he stressed that Russia does not understand that a languageand this is the language of strength that Ukraine has now shown them. Former British Prime MinisterBoris Johnsonhe also invited United States and Great Britain allow Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range missilesATACMSI Shadow of the Storm. "The only way to stop them Russian gliding bombs it's guessing airport bases that they use Russian planes; and the only way to reach these bases is to use it Western Equipment that they already have," he wrote Johnson in the author's text for Daily Mailreports portal.

