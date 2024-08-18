Politics
Under Modi 3.0, PM to travel to Europe for second bilateral visit: What does it mean?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done rigorous preparatory work to fully prepare for his visit to Ukraine and Poland from August 21-23. (Image: PTI/File)
India has many roles to play in the Russo-Ukrainian war in Europe. Above all, it is a strong voice from South Asia that voices the concerns of the countries of the South affected by the conflict.
In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, the world seems to have split into two blocs. But India has decided to remain neutral and seek a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares to visit Ukraine and Poland from August 21-23.
Western critics have often accused India of siding with Russia to continue selling cheap oil, even though Modi made it clear to President Vladimir Putin from the beginning that “we are not in an era of war.” At the G20 summit in New Delhi, everyone was also anxiously awaiting the end to see whether a consensus would be reached on the conflict. New Delhi has had to walk a tightrope throughout the meetings on this issue.
When the Russian prime minister visited Russia for summit talks after the G20, his meeting with Putin was met with raised eyebrows and harsh comments, but this time with more aggression. Between the friendly hugs and firm handshakes, the warmth shared by the two leaders clearly does not please the West.
Several statements by the US State Department and the White House spokesperson have been made public. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti publicly stated at an event that strategic autonomy cannot be applied in times of conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs responded: “India’s values, strategic autonomy and partnership with the United States give them the flexibility to agree to disagree on issues, while respecting each other’s views.”
While Garcetti did not directly refer to Modi’s visit to Moscow, his remarks were widely seen as a criticism of Washington. During that visit, a Russian missile struck a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then took to social media to indirectly criticize the prime minister, saying it was a massive disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.
It is worth noting, however, that no major announcements were made in the field of technology and/or defence during this visit. It was therefore a routine visit between the two friendly countries.
A close look at the trajectory of the Prime Minister’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows that it did not start with a war stance in Samarkand, which was reiterated in the G20 joint statement. He further stressed that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield, during his recent visit to Russia, while referring to the deaths of children in Ukraine. It is safe to say that India’s statements are not only pragmatic, but also realistic and are becoming bolder with global resonance.
India, a strong voice for the countries of the South
Critics often accuse India of putting its own interests ahead of human life. Yet, India believes in neutrality without underestimating the gravity of the situation. For example, it has never given up calling a spade a spade. Modi has proven this time and again. In retrospect, to show solidarity with Ukraine, India sent a delegation to the Swiss Peace Conference at the country’s request, but did not sign the joint communiqué insisting on the participation of all parties, including Russia.
India has expressed support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which aims to allow the continuation of wheat trade from Ukraine. The country's external affairs minister also visited India and met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for bilateral talks. In addition, India has sent numerous aid shipments to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.
India has many roles to play in the war in Europe. Its most vocal role is in South Asia, making its voice heard loudly and voicing the concerns of the countries of the South affected by the conflict.
Modi has not only offered to contribute to the negotiations, but has also done substantial background work to be fully prepared ahead of his visit to Kiev on August 21-23. He made proactive efforts to understand the Russian perspective during his meeting with Putin; he also took note of the perspective of Austria, which is an EU member but not a NATO member.
Modi is now set to visit Ukraine's neighbour Poland, which has been witnessing the aftermath of the war since its inception. He plans to meet his counterpart and the President, and is ready to share his understanding and views gathered through in-depth discussions with all the important countries concerned, with the aim of bringing everyone on the same page through dialogue and diplomacy to end the war.
Modi’s preparatory work ahead of his Ukraine visit once again shows his seriousness and commitment to restoring peace in Europe, which would serve the larger global goal. He is also expected to travel to the US in September to participate and address the UN General Assembly. According to the provisional list of speakers for the general debate, released by the world body, he is expected to address the high-level session on September 26, as he is among the few world leaders who have recently visited Russia and Ukraine.
It would be interesting to see if Modi talks about his visits and suggests the formula to catalyze a quick resolution of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
