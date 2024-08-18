Pakistani government accuses former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed of being part of Imran Khan-led plot to sow unrest





Islamabad, Aug 18: The Pakistani government has accused jailed former prime minister Imran Khan of masterminding a political conspiracy, along with a former ISI chief and others, to sow anarchy and discord in the country, according to media reports. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was sowing unrest across the country and former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hameed was part of the conspiracy, the Express Tribune reported. Hameed, who served as the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 when Khan was prime minister, was arrested following action on a private real estate developer’s complaint of alleged abuse of official authority. Later, several others, including three retired army officers, were also arrested in Hameed's court martial. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Tarar hinted that the scope of the investigation against Lt Gen (retd) Hameed and his co-conspirators would widen in the coming days, according to Dawn newspaper. Tarar said that following Hameed's arrest, the army had conducted transparent investigations as it has its own internal accountability mechanism. Referring to the arrests, the information minister claimed that Khan had conspired with these people to spread anarchy in the country. It was a political alliance, led by the PTI founder, which was linked to Gen Faiz and other accomplices, he said, adding that the scope of the investigation would widen. It does not matter whether someone is Saqib or Nisar, things will be transparent, he said, referring to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, whom the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party accuses of supporting the PTI regime and targeting its political opponents. Tarar alleged that evidence was surfacing, which showed that Khan was in touch with these conspirators at the time of the no-confidence vote, and even after his incarceration and that his messages continued to go back and forth with this unholy political alliance. He stressed that other institutions should The information minister stressed that other institutions should also practice the same responsibility as the army. Meanwhile, just days after distancing himself from the former spymaster, who is facing court martial proceedings, Khan appeared to endorse allegations that he and the retired general were close. Khan, hinting that he and the former spymaster were close, said Hameed’s transfer to the Peshawar Corps was part of the conspiracy against the PTI government, Dawn News reported. Khan claimed that it was done by former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the behest of Nawaz Sharif. Lt Gen (retd) Hameed, considered extremely powerful while heading the spy agency, was appointed to the coveted post when the then ISI chief and current army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported then that the then Prime Minister Imran Khan was not happy with Munir. Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a move Khan fiercely opposed and it is believed to have been the beginning of his deteriorating ties with the powerful military. Hameed took early retirement in November 2022, four months before his retirement date after the current army chief took over. He was considered close to the then army chief, General Qamar Bajwa. The ISI chief's post is considered one of the most important in the Pakistani military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 76-year existence and has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy. (PTI)

