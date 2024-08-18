Donald Trump warned against 'cynical' social security plan





Hot on the heels of his proposal to eliminate the tax on tips paid to service workers, Donald Trump proposed another tax cut: ending all taxes on Social Security retirement income.

“OLDER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT PAY SOCIAL SECURITY TAXES!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 31, addressing the tens of millions of people who receive monthly Social Security benefits ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 40 percent of Social Security recipients currently pay federal income taxes on retirement, spousal, and disability benefits, not including Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Under current Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules, people with annual incomes between $25,000 and $34,000 are subject to tax on up to 50% of their Social Security income. If you earn more than that, up to 85% of your Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits could be taxed.

But experts have criticized Trump's plans, both financially and politically, warning that they could further jeopardize the SSA's looming funding crisis and increase the national deficit.

The cost

Trump's proposal to shield Social Security benefits from federal income taxes would increase deficits by $1.6 trillion to $1.8 trillion by 2035, according to an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

Perhaps most importantly for the average American worker who will be collecting Social Security in the future, the SSA Trustees’ 2023 Report, released earlier this year, indicates that the trust funds that support the nation’s largest benefit system for retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities are expected to run out of funds by 2035. By then, beneficiaries are expected to receive only 83 percent of their full benefits unless Congress takes action to ensure its solvency.

Since tax revenues from Social Security benefits are earmarked for the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, reducing them would naturally reduce the revenues used to fund the SSA. The CRFB calculated that exempting benefits from federal income tax would advance the insolvency date of the Social Security retirement trust fund by more than a year. The Tax Foundation, which called the policy “fiscally irresponsible,” predicted that it could exhaust the funds two years earlier than currently projected, in 2033.

“The revenue from taxing these benefits is substantial: over $50 billion in 2023, or just under 4 percent of total Social Security revenue,” Devin Carroll, owner and senior advisor at Carroll Advisory Group, told Newsweek.

“That number is expected to triple over the next decade as more retirees fall into tax brackets,” he continued. This year, taxes on Social Security benefits are expected to raise about $94 billion, according to a CRFB projection.

Carroll said that eliminating a source of revenue from the SSA without a viable replacement would “exacerbate the already looming deficit” facing the government agency and could potentially “lead to even more severe benefit cuts in the future.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment and clarification on how the tax cuts would be financed.

The impact

“Eliminating taxes on Social Security earnings would provide some financial relief to retirees, but the impact would be relatively modest,” Carrol said.

Eliminating these taxes would increase after-tax income by as much as 1.1% for retirees above the tax thresholds, with an average increase of 0.6%, according to the Tax Foundation. But retirees with less money in their pockets — who are already exempt from taxes on benefits — probably won’t see much change.

“Removing taxes on Social Security income could provide relief to many retirees, potentially improving their quality of life and ability to access essential care and services,” Neal Shah, CEO of CareYaya, a health tech and senior care startup, told Newsweek. “This change would primarily benefit retirees and those nearing retirement by providing an immediate boost to their income.”

But the financial impact on current workers is less positive, Carroll said. “Current workers would not benefit directly from the tax cut since they are not yet receiving Social Security benefits,” he said. “However, they might see it as a future benefit that could influence opinions or votes. But overall, the proposal is more of a political maneuver than a substantial financial improvement for either group.”

Politics

Victoria Haneman, a professor of trusts and estates at Creighton University School of Law, told Newsweek that politicians who promise to cut taxes “without discussing what the tax cut will cost and who will bear the cost” are engaging in “political theater.”

“We tend to give media attention to any politician, regardless of political party, who says the words 'tax cut.' Tax cuts for seniors are always popular, in part because voter turnout is always highest among those aged 65 to 74,” she said.

“Without being cynical, politicians know what they're doing when they talk about cutting taxes for the broadest demographic. It's political theater.”

Haneman argued that a “better option would be to adjust the income thresholds for Social Security taxes to inflation,” but acknowledged that option was unlikely to appeal to voters. “If a politician wants to play political theater, it's much harder to sell indexing to inflation as a significant change.”

