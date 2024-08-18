There are 2,700 km of new toll roads





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) reveals a series of achievements in increasing connectivity that have been successfully achieved under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Secretary General (Sekjen) of the PUPR Ministry, Mohammad Zainal Fatah, said that currently, the connectivity infrastructure has developed significantly to the point where it can reduce logistics costs and contribute to improving the national economy. “Connectivity infrastructures are also being built [selama 10 tahun kepemimpinan Presiden Jokowi] “reduce logistics costs through the construction of a 2,700 km toll road,” he said in an official statement quoted on Sunday (18/8/2024). Furthermore, Zainal also revealed that under President Jokowi's administration, his party built 6,000 km of national roads. Then, the PUPR Ministry also carried out the management of regional roads through the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for Regional Roads (IJD). Where, by 2023, 3,195 km of regional roads will have been built. “The completion of the IJD in 2023 means 3,195 km of regional roads built and supported by 3 km of bridges,” he added. Previously, President Jokowi revealed a series of his achievements in infrastructure construction during his 10 years as President of the Republic of Indonesia. One of them was building a new 2,700 km long toll road. “Thank God, in the last 10 years, we have been able to build a new foundation and a new civilization, with development centered on Indonesia, building from the periphery, building from the villages, and building from the most peripheral areas,” Jokowi said in Jakarta on Friday (16/8/2024). Apart from this, Jokowi also explained that the Indonesian government has built 50 new ports and airports, 43 dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation networks. Indonesia's No. 1 explained that the increase in infrastructure projects had managed to reduce logistics costs from the previous 24% to 14% in 2023. “We can increase our competitiveness from 44th to 27th in 2024. We can strengthen unity because access is more equal and fairer,” he concluded.

