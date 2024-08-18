Turkish tourist areas hit by devastating wildfires; authorities make arrests amid ongoing blaze









cast iron





Enable reading mode

A-

A

A+

Shafaq News/ Fires have broken out in Turkish forests near popular summer tourist areas, affecting regions such as Mula and Aydn, which depend on the sites for seasonal income. According to Turkish sources, firefighting teams failed to control fires in six forests: Aydin, Izmir Karyaka, Manisa, Grdes, Bolu Gynk and Karabk Ovack. despite hours of effort. Adverse weather conditions, such as strong winds, are making it difficult for firefighters to control the blazes, the sources said. Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli reported that the fire line stretches nine kilometers between the southern and northern wings of Aydn, saying that strong winds caused the fire to spread widely and that the rugged terrain hampered the response. Despite these challenges, crews continued to fight the fire and brought a significant portion of the central regions under control. Yumakli thanked the firefighters for their tireless efforts, noting: They are fighting an inflexible enemy with three planes, 15 helicopters and 390 personnel in Izmir's Yamanlar district, and with seven planes, 15 helicopters, 62 ground vehicles and 368 personnel working on additional firefighting operations.. Furthermore, the minister confirmed that there are currently 8 active fires, 4 of which are decreasing in intensity. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the wildfires in a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, who later announced the dispatch of a firefighting plane to help Turkey, he added. Against this backdrop, the ruling Justice and Development Party and its opponents are clashing over responsibility for managing Turkey's recurring summer wildfires, with foreign aid for fire control also sparking controversy, mainly between the ruling party and the main opposition Republican People's Party. The Republican People's Party criticizes Turkey for accepting foreign aid to manage the fires while exporting drones and for the ruling party's failure to allocate enough aircraft to firefighting efforts. At the same time, conflicting reports have been released about the number of forest fires. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported 19 fires across the country from August 15 to 17, while the Forestry Minister mentioned only 8 fires, only two of which were brought under control. In addition, Yerlikaya announced that authorities arrested seven people suspected of starting the forest fire, including three in Izmir's Sur district, two in Demi, one in Bayindir and one in Karyaka; two suspects were imprisoned, while the other two were released under judicial supervision. Earlier today, authorities arrested three more people for their involvement in the Aydn wildfire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shafaq.com/en/World/Turkish-tourist-areas-hit-by-devastating-fires-authorities-make-arrests-amid-ongoing-blaze The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos