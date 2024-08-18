Politics
PM Modi hails late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi as 'one of India's most illustrious sons', honours him with commemorative coin 'to honour what he stood for', here's what Karunanidhi stood for
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi as “one of the most illustrious sons of India”, while the Centre released a commemorative coin marking the birth centenary of the late DMK patriarch.
The Union Finance Ministry has approved the issue of a commemorative coin coin in honour of the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, following a request from the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. They issued a notification in this regard in July 2024.
PM Modi praised Karunanidhi
Praising Karunanidhi, Prime Minister Modi called him “one of the most illustrious sons of India” and “a multi-talented personality with a prolific pen”.
“It is heartening to learn about the organisation of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin. This is an important occasion to commemorate the centenary of one of the most illustrious sons of India, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji.“, Prime Minister Modi said in a letter.
“A multi-talented personality with a prolific pen, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji's efforts to promote Tamil language and culture are still remembered by the people. His literary prowess shines through in his works and earned him the affectionate nickname 'Kalaignar“, Prime Minister Modi said.
He also described Karunanidhi as a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society who was passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu and national progress, adding that the release of the commemorative coin honours him and the ideals he stood for.
However, this is what Karunanidhi stood for.
About Karunanidhi
Karunanidhi, born Dakshinamurthy, became president of the DMK after its founder, CN Annadurai. He was a close supporter of anti-Hindu bigot EV Ramasamy Naicker, who was nicknamed 'Periyar' by his supporters.
Karunanidhi repeatedly kept the flame of a separate 'Dravida Nadu' alive. He led the DMK's Kovilpatti conference in 1951, laying out plans for a protracted struggle for an independent Dravida Nadu or South India.
During the centenary celebrations of the Dravidian movement in 2012, Karunanidhi asserted that the Dravidian ideology would be strengthened and a Dravidian state would be realised if possible.
Karunanidhi's views on Hinduism
Karunanidhi's rise to the top job made the DMK a dynastic party that fell under the control of his family. Karunanidhi made several controversial statements regarding Hindus and Hinduism. In one such remark in 2002, he called Hindus thieves.
At that time, Karunanidhi claimed that all he was saying was that even those who supported the Hindu religion interpreted the word Hindu as a thief. Maybe it means someone who steals the heart.he had declared during the controversy.
Karunanidhi had called for the Sethusamudra project, which involves the demolition of Ram Setu, which stretches from Rameswaram in India to Mannar island in Sri Lanka.
In 2007, theSethusamudramThe project was withdrawn due to technical difficulties related to shallow water depth. In this context, Karunanidhi said request, Who is this Raman? In which engineering school did he study and become a civil engineer? When did he build this so-called bridge? Is there any evidence of this?
He also wrote short stories and sometimes used Hindu deities as characters in his stories, often distorting and misrepresenting them with sexual perversion.
How did Karunanidhi treat his opponents?
He also insulted his political opponents.
There were several instances when former Chief Minister Karunanidhi insulted and mocked Kamaraj. During his tenure as Chief Minister, Karunanidhi ordered that all panchayat council heads be called Perunthalaivar.
However, this directive was rescinded on 3 April 1987 after MG Ramachandran (MGR) came to power. Several cartoons mocking Kamarajar (sometimes with racist and casteist innuendos) were published in the official organ of the DMK.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “towering personality” and “one of the illustrious sons of India”.
