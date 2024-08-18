Donald Trump mocks Kamala Harris' voice and appearance in insult-laden rally speech





In short:

Donald Trump insulted Kamala Harris' appearance and speech during a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania where he was scheduled to discuss Republican policies.

The former president also claimed that she “would be easier to beat” than Joe Biden would have been in the next US election.

What's next?

Democrats will begin their four-day national convention on Monday, which will mark the party's welcome of Ms. Harris as its nominee.

Donald Trump used a presidential campaign rally to launch personal attacks on his political opponents, notably declaring that he was three times more handsome than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump veered between his economic policy arguments and a series of insults and impressions of President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The former president appears to be struggling to adjust to Ms Harris, his new opponent, after Democrats nominated her as their presidential candidate.

“You don't mind if I leave the teleprompter for a second, do you? Joe Biden hates it,” Mr Trump told supporters, after attacking Democrats for inflation early in his speech.

In his multiple campaign appearances over the past week, he has strayed from the policies he was supposed to be talking about and used a series of familiar attack phrases and insults.

Joseph Costello, a spokesman for Harris' campaign, responded to Mr Trump in a statement, saying: “Another rally, same old show” and that Trump is “resorting to lies, insults and muddled rhetoric” because he can't sell his agenda.

“The more Americans hear Trump speak, the clearer the choice becomes this November: Vice President Harris is rallying voters with her positive vision to protect our freedoms, strengthen the middle class, and move America forward, while Donald Trump is trying to take us backwards.”

Portraying Harris as a far-left figure

Vice President Kamala Harris will be officially welcomed as the Democratic nominee at their national convention, which begins Monday. (AP: LM Otero)

Mr Trump's remarks come as Democrats prepare for their four-day national convention that begins Monday in Chicago, which will mark the party's welcome of Ms Harris as its nominee.

His replacement of Mr Biden less than four months before the November election has reinvigorated Democrats and their coalition, and presented a new challenge for Republicans.

Mr Trump has lambasted Ms Harris on the economy, linking her to the Biden administration's inflation problems and comparing her latest proposal to tackling rising prices to measures taken by communist countries.

He has previously said that a federal ban on price gouging on groceries would lead to food shortages, rationing and hunger.

Asked on Saturday why she didn’t work to address the price issue when she and Biden were inaugurated in 2021, Trump said: “Kamala’s first day was three and a half years ago. So why didn’t she do it then? So this is day 1,305.”

To address rising prices, Mr. Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day as president “directing every cabinet secretary and every agency head to use every power that we have to lower prices, but we’re going to lower them in a capitalist way, not a communist way.”

He predicted financial ruin for the country and said Pennsylvania in particular would be “ruined” if Harris won, citing her past opposition to hydraulic fracturing, an oil and gas extraction process commonly used in the state.

Ms. Harris' campaign has tried to soften its stance on the practice, saying it would not ban it, despite that being her position when she was running for president in 2020.

Attack on the personal level

Mr. Trump has a long history of denigrating his opponents with jokes. (AP: Laurence Kesterson)

Mr Trump criticised Ms Harris' laughter and said she was “not a very good wordsmith” and mocked the names of the CNN anchors who moderated the debate he had with Mr Biden in June.

Reflecting on her recent photo on the cover of Time magazine, he took aim at a Wall Street Journal columnist who had remarked earlier this month about Ms. Harris's beauty.

“I'm much better looking than she is,” Mr Trump said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

“I am a more beautiful person than Kamala.”

He also criticized the way his style is generally portrayed in reporting.

“They will say he is rambling. I am not rambling. I am a very intelligent man.”

In a meandering speech lasting more than 100 minutes, Mr. Trump repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud, dismissed the threat of climate change and said his plan to impose broad tariffs on foreign goods would not act as a tax on American consumers, a claim that most economists dispute.

Key States

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, that contributed to Mr Trump's surprise victory in 2016.

Saturday's rally was his fifth at the arena in Wilkes-Barre, the largest city in Luzerne County, where he has won the last two elections thanks to support from his white, non-college-educated voter base.

Mr. Biden, who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, won the state back from Democrats in 2020.

With 19 electoral votes of the 270 needed to secure the White House, compared to 15 in Michigan and 10 in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania could be the biggest contest in this year's election and potentially tip the balance in favor of either candidate.

Ms. Harris’s entry into the race last month has upended the situation, erasing the lead that Mr. Trump had built in the final weeks of Mr. Biden’s campaign. She leads Mr. Trump by more than two percentage points in Pennsylvania, according to the polling site FiveThirtyEight.

“I think she's going to be easier to beat than him,” Mr Trump said, referring to the two Democrats, calling Ms Harris “radical” and “crazy”.

On Sunday, Ms. Harris plans a bus tour from Pittsburgh, stopping in Rochester, a small city to the north. Mr. Trump plans to tour a plant that makes nuclear fuel containers in York on Monday. Mr. Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, is expected to be in Philadelphia that day.

Key states considered crucial to winning the election also include Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia.

