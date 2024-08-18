Jokowi Creates Presidential Communications Office, PD Asks Public Not to Worry





Jakarta –

The Democratic Party asks the public not to worry about the Presidential Communications Office created by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, the new institution was not created to regulate public communication.

“If anyone is worried, it is not about regulating the public. It is about regulating the way communication flows within the presidential organization and within the cabinet itself. So that the public knows who they want to listen to. This is normal and very normal,” said PD Spokesperson Herzaky Mahendra Putra, Saturday (17/8/2024).

PD also welcomed the institution positively. According to him, this institution can convey good information to the public about the president's policy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“It is very good and positive that the president considers communication as a very serious issue. Because, even if the show that we are doing today may not be well informed to the public, there is a perception that the public is transmitting an incomplete message,” he said.

If the president does not take the issue of communication seriously, fake news and disinformation will emerge.

“And this empty space can be exploited by irresponsible parties by providing information or spreading hoaxes and even slander, including fake news,” he added.

“So it is important that this communications office can be the primary source of information about what the president is doing, what the cabinet is doing, what the government is doing, for the good of society and the nation,” he said.

Herzaky also gave the example of one of the organs of the Democratic Party structure. The special communication agency aims to coordinate internal communication and what is transmitted to the public.

“So this concept, if you look at it, is similar to what we have in the Democrats, which is the Strategic Communications Agency. How do we coordinate what's coming out, what we're getting out to the public? The messages are online from the central level down to the lowest level. “So it doesn't cause misinterpretation or confusion in the public,” he said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) established the Presidential Communications Office. The establishment of the Presidential Communications Office was established by Presidential Regulation Number 82 of 2024, signed by Jokowi on August 15, 2024 and promulgated on the same day.

Based on a copy of the presidential decree obtained by detikcom on Saturday (17/8/2024), this institution was established in order to achieve the effectiveness of implementing the President's strategic communication and information in a synergistic and integrated manner.

“The Presidential Communications Office is a non-structural institution created by the President to ensure communication and information on the strategic policies and priority programs of the President,” reads Article 1, point 1 of this presidential decree.

The head of this institution is the Presidential Communications Officer. The head of this institution is appointed and dismissed by the President. This institution is responsible to the President.

Under the leader are the positions of Deputy for Communication and Information Materials, Deputy for Information Dissemination and Media, Deputy for Information Coordination and Communication Evaluation, and Presidential Spokesperson. All positions are appointed and dismissed by the president, but deputies are appointed upon the recommendation of the leader.

(aik/idh)