Politics
Jokowi Creates Presidential Communications Office, PD Asks Public Not to Worry
Jakarta –
The Democratic Party asks the public not to worry about the Presidential Communications Office created by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, the new institution was not created to regulate public communication.
“If anyone is worried, it is not about regulating the public. It is about regulating the way communication flows within the presidential organization and within the cabinet itself. So that the public knows who they want to listen to. This is normal and very normal,” said PD Spokesperson Herzaky Mahendra Putra, Saturday (17/8/2024).
PD also welcomed the institution positively. According to him, this institution can convey good information to the public about the president's policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
“It is very good and positive that the president considers communication as a very serious issue. Because, even if the show that we are doing today may not be well informed to the public, there is a perception that the public is transmitting an incomplete message,” he said.
If the president does not take the issue of communication seriously, fake news and disinformation will emerge.
“And this empty space can be exploited by irresponsible parties by providing information or spreading hoaxes and even slander, including fake news,” he added.
“So it is important that this communications office can be the primary source of information about what the president is doing, what the cabinet is doing, what the government is doing, for the good of society and the nation,” he said.
Herzaky also gave the example of one of the organs of the Democratic Party structure. The special communication agency aims to coordinate internal communication and what is transmitted to the public.
“So this concept, if you look at it, is similar to what we have in the Democrats, which is the Strategic Communications Agency. How do we coordinate what's coming out, what we're getting out to the public? The messages are online from the central level down to the lowest level. “So it doesn't cause misinterpretation or confusion in the public,” he said.
Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) established the Presidential Communications Office. The establishment of the Presidential Communications Office was established by Presidential Regulation Number 82 of 2024, signed by Jokowi on August 15, 2024 and promulgated on the same day.
Based on a copy of the presidential decree obtained by detikcom on Saturday (17/8/2024), this institution was established in order to achieve the effectiveness of implementing the President's strategic communication and information in a synergistic and integrated manner.
“The Presidential Communications Office is a non-structural institution created by the President to ensure communication and information on the strategic policies and priority programs of the President,” reads Article 1, point 1 of this presidential decree.
The head of this institution is the Presidential Communications Officer. The head of this institution is appointed and dismissed by the President. This institution is responsible to the President.
Under the leader are the positions of Deputy for Communication and Information Materials, Deputy for Information Dissemination and Media, Deputy for Information Coordination and Communication Evaluation, and Presidential Spokesperson. All positions are appointed and dismissed by the president, but deputies are appointed upon the recommendation of the leader.
(aik/idh)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7495602/jokowi-bentuk-kantor-komunikasi-presiden-pd-minta-publik-tak-khawatir
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi Creates Presidential Communications Office, PD Asks Public Not to Worry
- Donald Trump mocks Kamala Harris' voice and appearance in insult-laden rally speech
- British government treats misogyny as extremism
- PM Modi hails late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi as 'one of India's most illustrious sons', honours him with commemorative coin 'to honour what he stood for', here's what Karunanidhi stood for
- American Express Benefits at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships
- Volcanic eruption after earthquake in Russia
- Pakistan: Imran Khan not intimidated by arrest of former ISI chief
- Donald Trump Explains Why He Stopped Calling Jake Tapper a Fake, Claims Dana Bash Can't Pronounce His Own Name
- New poll suggests Harris leads Trump nationally for first time
- Turkish tourist areas hit by devastating wildfires; authorities make arrests amid ongoing blaze
- There are 2,700 km of new toll roads
- How to watch Noah Kent vs Jose Luis Ballester