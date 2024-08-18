Karunanidhi a leading figure in Indian politics and society, says PM Modi

BY MPost

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed former DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society.

The efforts of the late leaders to promote Tamil language and culture are still remembered by the people, Modi said in a message to Karunanidhis' son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin shared Modi's message on his X account for the release of a commemorative coin on the occasion of Karunanidhi's centenary on Sunday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The CM thanked Modi.

I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi avl. for his warm wishes and support for the grand success of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin Release Ceremony, Stalin said.

In his message, the Prime Minister said Karunanidhi was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature and society.

He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu as well as national progress.

As a political leader, Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji has left an indelible mark in the history of our country as the popularly elected Chief Minister on several occasions over the decades, highlighting his deep understanding of society, politics and policy, the Prime Minister added.

The DMK stalwart was a multi-talented personality with a prolific pen.

The coin issue honours the memory of Karunanidhi and the ideals he stood for and will serve as a reminder of his legacy and the lasting impact of his work, Modi added.