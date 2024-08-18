Turkey's Steel Dome Defense System: Huge Potential, Delicate Implementation





After years of hesitation between Chinese and American air defense systems, and then the purchase of two Russian-made S-400 batteries, Türkiye is finally ready to protect its skies using its own equipment, but experts warn that challenges lie ahead. The Turkish government's Defense Industries Executive Committee unveiled Steel Dome, the country's new integrated, multi-layered air defense system, on August 6. Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee includes several cabinet ministers, the chief of the General Staff and the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Agency. As roving munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, first-person view drones, short-range rockets, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, become a key element of conventional and asymmetric warfare around Turkey, including in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria and Israel-Palestine, the Turkish government wants to stay ahead in air and missile defense and eventually create affordable high-end platforms for allied countries. But even for Turkey's robust military-industrial complex, which has made a name for itself in recent years and exported $5.5 billion worth of goods and services in 2023 and hopes to surpass $7 billion this year, building a full-fledged air and missile defense system will not be easy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/08/turkeys-steel-dome-defense-system-vast-potential-tricky-implementation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

