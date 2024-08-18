'I'm a more beautiful person than Kamala': Donald Trump's off-script moments are getting wilder





You don't mind if I leave the teleprompter for a second, do you? Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump asked his Pennsylvania audience at a campaign rally Saturday, less than four minutes into his speech.

What followed was a long, winding speech in which Trump insisted he was more attractive than his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Time magazine’s latest cover features a sketch of Harris with the words Her Moment, accompanying a story by senior correspondent Charlotte Alter. The portrait of Harris, illustrated by Neil Jamieson, blends in with images of supporters holding campaign signs. When Trump first saw the image, he said, “I said, is that Sophia Loren? I couldn’t, who could it be? Is that Elizabeth Taylor?”

He then calls Loren beautiful before warning US Senate candidate Dave McCormick, with whom Trump was campaigning, to never call a woman beautiful because it would be the end of your political career.

Trump then lashes out at a speechwriter for Ronald Reagan, presumably Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. Noonan has written about Harris’s appearance in recent weeks, saying that “her beauty, plus the social warmth that everyone who has known her over the years has talked about, combine to produce: brilliance.”

“She said something that moved me,” Trump began, appearing to talk about Noonan’s columns. She said Kamala had a big advantage, she’s a very beautiful woman. She’s a beautiful woman. The crowd booed her.

But I say I'm much more beautiful than her. Much better. Much better. I'm a more beautiful person than Kamala, Trump continued, to cheers.

As the Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago, Trump and his team are trying to effectively defend themselves against what has become a vigorous movement to elect Harris and Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor and presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee. But Saturday’s remarks illustrate the challenge Trump’s campaign advisers face in implementing a strategy that forces Trump to focus on policy, rather than denigrating Harris’ intelligence and racial identity, or hurling other personal insults.

Trump's comments Saturday criticizing Harris' attractiveness were the latest attack in a misogynistic and racist campaign against the first Black and South Asian woman chosen to lead a major party.

In an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in late July, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had misinterpreted his multiracial identity. She has always been of Indian descent and she was just promoting her Indian heritage, he said. I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black and now she wants to be known as black.

Trump says Harris is not smart enough to give a press conference and is barely competent. Furthermore, according to reports in the New York Times, he has repeatedly called Harris a bitch in private.

Ahead of the DNC, a new CBS News/YouGov poll has the two candidates tied in key battleground states, with Harris leading by three points nationally. Much of the divide among voters, the poll found, is gender-related. Women respondents are more likely to see Harris as someone who “fights for people like you.” Only 29% of men said Harris would fight a lot for people like them, while 43% of men said Donald Trump would do just that.

And when asked whether efforts to promote gender equality between men and women have gone too far, men and Republicans were much more likely to say yes, with only 10% of Republicans saying efforts do not go far enough.

