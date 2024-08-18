Vietnamese President To Lam heads to China for first overseas trip as new leader





Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam arrived in Beijing on Sunday afternoon for his first overseas trip. as leader of his country, highlighting China's continued importance to Hanoi even as Vietnam strengthens ties with the United States. Lam, who is also Vietnamese president, will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the three-day trip, according to China's Foreign Ministry. Two weeks ago, Lam was confirmed as party general secretary, the country's top political post. He succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong died last month after 13 years in power.

Ho founded his Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League in Guangzhou in 1925, the Marxist organization is widely regarded as a pioneer of the Vietnamese communist movement. Lam said he remembered the friendly exchanges between the older generation of leaders of Vietnam and China. He also said that Vietnam attaches great importance to the traditional friendship between the two brotherly countries and always regards the development of relations with China as a top priority. 03:23 Xi Jinping says Vietnam is diplomatic priority as Chinese leader seeks closer bilateral ties Xi Jinping says Vietnam is diplomatic priority as Chinese leader seeks closer bilateral ties The Vietnamese economy is heavily dependent on China, its main trading partner. Last year, trade between the two countries totaled $171.9 billion, according to the official Vietnam News Agency. Chinese customs data put the volume at $229.8 billion. However, as in most other Southeast Asian countries, bilateral trade is essentially one-way, with Vietnamese exports to China accounting for about half of its imports from that country. Vietnam hopes to improve the flow of goods and people between the two countries with a high-speed rail project linking China to Hanoi, and another linking China to Haiphong and Quang Ninh, two northern port cities close to China. But tensions remain over their competing territorial claims in the South China Sea. Both countries claim the Paracel and Spratly Islands and Hanoi has become more vocal about the disputes, moving closer to Washington and its allies. Nevertheless, the two communist regimes remain in close and high-level contact. In 2022, Trong visited Beijing He met Xi Jinping just a week after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China that gave him a third term. He also visited Hanoi last year, just months after US President Joe Biden's trip. The two countries agreed to build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future and strengthen political, economic, trade and security cooperation. Last year, Vietnam also upgraded its relations with the United States and Japan to comprehensive strategic partnership, the country's highest designation for diplomatic relations. Relations with China and India were also given the same status.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3274949/vietnams-lam-touches-down-china-first-overseas-trip-new-leader The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos