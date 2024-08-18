Kolkata doctor rape case: Padma award-winning doctors demand PM Modi's intervention, separate law so that no one dares to rape

Kolkata doctor rape case: 71 Padma awardee doctors on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their deep concern and anguish over the recent rape and murder of a medical intern in Kolkata. They sought his immediate intervention to resolve the issue and combat violence against healthcare workers.

“We, the undersigned Padma Awardee Doctors, write to you with deep concern and anguish over the horrific events that have recently transpired at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. As the leader of our nation, we implore your immediate and personal intervention to address this alarming situation. Such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of the service of healthcare professionals and underscore the urgent need to address violence, especially against women, girls and healthcare professionals,” they wrote in the letter.

In their letter, the doctors urged the central and state governments to enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare professionals, citing a draft bill that has been ready since 2019 but is yet to be passed.

“We urge the Central and State Governments to enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare professionals expeditiously, ensuring its speedy implementation on the ground. A draft bill, ‘The Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Healthcare Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill’, has been ready since 2019 but is yet to be tabled in Parliament for passage. We strongly believe that an ordinance to this effect can be brought forthwith, and the bill should be passed at the earliest so that all those working in the healthcare delivery systems of the country can work without fear, serving the suffering patients,” they said in the letter.

The doctors' letter highlights the need to act quickly to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, allowing them to work without fear in the service of patients.

Dr AK Bhalla, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Sir Gangaram Hospital and a Padma awardee, urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action on fixed-term punishment for violators, improve security measures in hospitals and medical facilities and bring in a law to protect healthcare professionals.

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime committed against our colleague from Kolkata. We request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take immediate action regarding time-bound punishment for the offenders and to strengthen security measures in hospitals and medical institutions and bring in a law for the protection of healthcare professionals,” Bhalla told ANI.

Dr Anil Kohli, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee and President of the Dental Council of India, condemned the attack, saying violence against doctors is an attack on the very fabric of healthcare that binds our society together.

“Healing hands should never have to defend themselves against harm. Violence against doctors is not just an attack on individuals; it is an attack on the very fabric of care that binds our society together,” Kohli told ANI.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Padma Shri and founder of Mahajan Imaging Centre, has called for a new law to protect doctors, healthcare professionals and medical institutions, ensuring that no one dares to verbally or physically abuse healthcare professionals.

“Everyone in this country is aware of the heinous crime that took place in Kolkata a few days ago. The entire country is united against this crime and nearly 70 of us Padma awardees, who have been honoured by the government in the last few decades, have come together and written to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take personal interest in this matter so that the culprits are punished in the strictest possible way. We have also demanded that a new separate law for the protection of doctors, healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions be brought in very soon so that no one dares to even speak or verbally abuse healthcare professionals and healthcare workers who want to talk about physical abuse,” Mahajan told ANI.

The case sparked widespread outrage, with the Supreme Court taking up the case ex officio and scheduling a hearing for August 20. Protests were held by junior doctors, students and football fans, leading to the cancellation of a Durand Cup match.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter on August 20.

Earlier in the day, football fans staged a protest near the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Due to the protest, the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal scheduled to take place today has been cancelled.

In Kolkata, young doctors and students continue to protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On August 9, a postgraduate medical intern was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, triggering massive strikes and protests by the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and the RG Kar Hospital campus were vandalized by a mob, leading to police intervention.