Tourism and Riots – Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

I was quite surprised to hear my young taxi driver explain that it was summer and therefore the roads were less busy. It is not clear when we tropical TT residents began to refer to our wet season as the summer rainy season. It must be something to do with our increased exposure to countries that have summers, or perhaps it is the experience of a few more adventurous tourists arriving on their traditional long summer holidays. Except that there were no obviously foreign-looking potential tourists getting off the packed plane from London.

It was nothing like my experience of the great British tourist getaway the week before.

For the first time, now that I am a grandmother, I agreed to join my son and his family for a quintessentially British summer holiday, namely a trip abroad to an all-inclusive Mediterranean resort. It was like being on a conveyor belt in a mass-production factory at one end and the other, all very efficiently controlled. It was a phenomenon, the kind that Tobagonian tourism operators would probably like to manage.

Every year, Britons travel abroad in droves, spending $71.4 billion. Some brave the unpredictable climate of the English coast or the most paradisiacal regions of Britain, but they are in the minority. Airlines and airports have proliferated and expanded in Britain and Europe to accommodate the extraordinary exodus of Britons in search of sun. The seaside resorts around the Mediterranean are the main hosts, although in Europe, Germans are even more keen on summer holidays, but they have a particular weakness for the European coastal areas.

In July and August, when schools are closed, millions of people travel to places near and far. In August 2019 alone, British travellers made 71.7 million trips abroad. Young people typically head to cities and tourist attractions, and families head to seaside resorts to bask in the sun and cool off in hotel pools. Almost everywhere, tourists outnumber locals.

This summer, Italians demonstrated against the invasion of foreign holidaymakers. The word “invasion” has a racist connotation in Britain, having been used in the 1960s and 1970s to describe the unwanted influx of immigrants from the New Commonwealth, that is, of coloured and black people.

The irony was not lost on me, or anyone who had followed the news of the racist and riotous actions by the far right that were taking place at the same time in several English cities.

The shocking murder of three children by a young British-born Rwandan has been used to stir up Islamophobia among those most concerned about the number of asylum seekers temporarily housed in hotels paid for by British taxpayers. The police failed to reveal the identity of the perpetrator, allowing social media to speculate about the murder and an unnamed Muslim asylum seeker to be wrongly accused of the crime. The murder sparked the violent protests that have become part of British history.

In a terrible turnaround, the former British Prime Minister of Indian origin had based his migration policy on the transfer of illegal migrants to Rwanda.

The violence of this summer was all the more poignant for me because I was reading Empireland, a polemical, meticulously researched and referenced book by the British-born Sikh writer and journalist Sathnam Sanghera. It cites the speech given at the 2016 Conservative Party conference by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who boasted that more Britons live abroad than any other group: one in ten, or six million, or the size of Scotland.

According to the World Bank, no other rich country has a diaspora of this magnitude, Johnson said. And that’s because Britons have sought opportunity abroad for the past 400 years, “leaving behind religious unrest, economic hardship and even a mini-ice age,” Sanghera wrote. In fact, between 1961 and 1981, a million more Britons emigrated than foreigners immigrated.

The author argues that modern multicultural Britain is as much a result of empire as the millions of Britons living all over the planet, and until Britain accepts this ignored historical reality it cannot progress.

The fact that immigration numbers have fallen sharply and that the National Health Service, traditionally staffed by West Indians and other Commonwealth nationals, is desperately short of workers, seems irrelevant to those who find it hard to come to terms with Britain's imperial past, and politicians are willingly exploiting this resentment.

If you think about it, it makes perfect sense that the British invented mass tourism, visiting large numbers of relatives abroad, and then package tours to exotic locations, all with links to the Empire. It was the idea of ​​Thomas Cook, a far-sighted English businessman, to set up a travel agency and organize trips abroad in 1855. In 1872, he undertook his first circumnavigation of the globe. Since most of the globe was once colored pink, this was a natural development.

Although tourism has become a vital industry for many countries, it does little to encourage travelers to love the foreigners living among them or promote cultural understanding on a global scale, especially in the context of all-inclusive packages. And the experience of being a sausage is not pleasant either.